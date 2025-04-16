Lehi-area athletes top podiums at county-wide track meet

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Track and field athletes from Lehi and Skyridge High Schools competed for best-in-the-county bragging rights at the Utah County Invitational on Saturday (April 12) at Salem Hills High School.

The Skyridge Varsity combined team came in sixth place out of 18 teams in the meet, which was won by American Fork. The Boys team ranked fifth and the Girls team took seventh place.

The Pioneer combined varsity team finished ninth overall. The Boys team came in eighth and the Girls team finished in 11th place.

Falcons found themselves on top of the podium in two field events with wins in Javelin and High Jump. The Boys 4×200-meter relay team also took home the gold and a Falcon crossed the line first in the Girls 1600-meter run.

Senior Edward Hutchings claimed the gold medal in Boys Javelin with a throw of 172-ft. 6.75-in., easily passing the state qualifying mark of 154-ft. 05-in. Hutchings is one of the best in the state this year.

In the Boys High Jump, Skyridge junior Ty Baird won with a jump of 6-ft 5.0-in, a state qualifying mark. In a tie for second place was Falcon senior Brendan Jones, whose jump of 6-ft 1.0-in punched his ticket to the state meet as well.

The Boys 4x200m relay team crossed the line in 1:30.12, earning them a gold medal and a spot in the state championship meet. Relay members were junior Luke Barrus, junior Diesel Hunter, senior Cameron Wood and junior Briggs Parker.

Skyridge junior Lucy Hawkins won the Girls 1600m race with a time of 5:15.55.

Another Falcon standout was junior Briggs Parker, who crossed the line second in the Boys 100-meter sprint with a time of 11.02 seconds, qualifying him for the state meet in May. Parker also earned bronze in the Boys 200-meter sprint with a mark of 22.38 seconds.

Lehi High School athletes had standout performances in several eventsas well. Most notable were second-place finishes in the Boys 4x200mrelay, Boys 110-meter Hurdles, and Girls 3200m run.

The Pioneer Boys 4x200m relay team crossed the line with a time of 1:34.12. Team members were junior Carter Cutler, senior Kaden Barrus, junior Ryan Hemingway and junior Matthew Heap.

Lehi junior Carson Howard captured the silver medal in the Boys 110m Hurdles by finishing in 15.35 seconds, a state qualifying time. Howard also earned bronze in the Boys 300m Hurdles with a mark of 41.66 seconds.

Pioneer sophomore Remy McAdams gathered the silver medal in the Girls 3200m race with a time of 11:36.31.

Another state-qualifying performance came from the Girls 4x100mrelay team, who finished fifth with a time of 50.45 seconds. Running for Lehi were freshman Swayzee Scott, freshman Emma Sweeney, junior Gracie Tait and junior Halle Roberts.