More Lehi athletes take college offers

Four Lehi High School seniors accepted opportunities to continue their athletic careers at the next level in a ceremony at the school on April 16, two each in the sports of volleyball and cross country.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bella Loftin – Concordia University (Irvine CA) Golden Eagles, OH/OPP

Loftin played all but one set for the Pioneers last fall and was the team’s leading hitter with 169 kills (36%), averaging 2.4 kills per set. She also tallied 31 aces (184 points), 99 digs, 98 serve-receptions and 28 blocks. CUI is a private, faith-based school with an array of undergraduate and graduate programs. The Golden Eagles compete in NCAA Division II in the PacWest Conference. CUI earned an 11-9 record in league play last season and was 16-12 overall under first-year Coach Eryn Leja-Martin.

Kamree Mills – Yakima Valley College (WA) Yaks, L/DS

Mills ranked fourth on the team with 18 ace serves (139 points) last fall and also contributed 213 digs (3.2 p/s) and 222 serve-receives (3.3 r/s), ranking second and third respectively in those categories. The Yaks compete in the East Region of the Northwest Athletic Conference, the parent organization for 36 community colleges located in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. It is the equivalent of the NJCAA in this part of the country. In 2024, Coach Darci Dekker’s team finished the season at 22-11 overall, winning 13 of their last 16 matches and finishing tied for second place at 11-3 in their region. The team earned third place in the NWAC Championships.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Hudson Claybaugh – Snow College Badgers (SWAC)

Claybaugh finished 20th in the region meet and 36th at the Section B divisional in the fall and also competed for the Pioneers at the state meet. Snow College added cross country as a new sport in 2024 with Coach Chase Englestead. The Badgers compete in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, the sole conference in the NJCAA’s Region 18. It includes junior colleges located in Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Nevada.

Zachary Pew – Snow College Badgers (SWAC)

Pew finished 35th in the junior/senior race of the Timpanogos Cross Country Invitational PM division last season. He’ll be joining Claybaugh in the new Badger program. See the previous paragraph for more details on where Snow competes.