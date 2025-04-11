Falcon boys volleyball drops two in league

The Skyridge boys volleyball team finished the non-region schedule with a 2-5 mark and then lost their first two Region 3 matches in competitive contests against ranked opponents. The Falcon record stood at 4-9 overall and 0-2 in league play coming out of spring break.

March 18: Herriman 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons lost to the Mustangs on the road 25-16, 25-16, 25-21. The 21 Skyridge kills were spread among eight players, led by senior outside hitter Josh Johnson and senior outside hitter Alex Caldwell with five apiece and senior middle blocker Marcus Reittinger with four to pace the attack.

Junior libero Fihi Fainga was tops in digs with 10 and also had 14 serve-receives. Johnson tallied 15 serve-receives and Caldwell added 10. Senior setter Devin Willits made 20 assists.

March 21-22: Skyridge goes 2-4 at tourney

The Falcons played in the 2025 Boys Challenge tournament at Pleasant Grove High School. They fell to Viewmont and Sky View to get started, then defeated Olympus and Brighton before being swept by Orem and Syracuse.

The Vikings won the close first set 25-22, but Skyridge battled back to win the second one with extra points at 28-26. Viewmont prevailed after another tight game 15-11.

Advertisement

It was a similar story against the Bobcats, though this time the Falcons won the first set 25-21 before dropping the other two consecutively 23-25, 10-15.

Skyridge reversed that result against the Titans of Olympus, giving up the first game 21-25 before bouncing back to claim the other two 25-22, 15-12.

The Falcons captured their only shutout of the event over the Bengals, defeating them 25-22, 25-12. The Tigers then flipped the script and prevailed 25-20, 25-19, 25-12.

Skyridge finished their appearance in the event against the Titans of Syracuse, who survived the tight first set 27-25 and then won the other games 25-17, 25-17.

March 25: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 2

The Falcons competed hard as they went on the road against the No. 2 Knights to open Region 3 action. Lone Peak won the first set in the see-saw battle 25-20, but Skyridge responded with a 25-21 triumph in the second game.

The Knights had to do extra work to prevail in the next set 26-24, but once again the visitors bounced back to take the fourth game 25-20. In the closest-possible tiebreaker, the home squad closed out the match with a 15-13 deciding set.

Reittinger had an outstanding night with 24 kills and three solo blocks. Johnson added 15 kills and led in serve-receives with 36. Junior defensive specialist Darius Lauti had a perfect service night including a pair of aces.

Advertisement

Senior middle hitter Boston Prettyman contributed two solo blocks, 11 digs, nine assists and 18 serve-receives. Fainga made 31 digs and took 28 serve-receives. Willits posted six kills and 44 assists. Junior outside hitter Ben Muir had seven kills.

March 27: Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 2

In a similarly-tight road contest, the Falcons prevailed against the 6A No. 4 Vikings 25-23 in the first set but then fell in the next two 22-25, 16-25. Skyridge extended the match by winning the fourth game 25-22, but Pleasant Grove captured the match with a 15-9 fifth set.