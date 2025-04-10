Lehi boys soccer beats undefeated #1 Cavemen

The Lehi boys soccer team earned a staggering shootout victory over previously-undefeated American Fork 3-3 (5-3) on the road on Wednesday night (March 9). It was only the third win for the Pioneers in 10 games so far this season.

To say that this was an upset does not do justice to the enormity of the victory. Coming into this contest, the Cavemen were not only No. 1 in Utah as well as 6A, but they were also ranked No. 33 nationally by MaxPreps.

They were not only unbeaten so far this season, but thedefending 6A state champions had a win streak of 15 games stretching back nearly a full year to April 17, 2024. They had also given up just two goals so far this spring while scoring 28.

“It was an emotional win for us because we have deserved something from other games but haven’t gotten it, so we were determined to bring a strong mindset today,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann.

“While we recognized AF as the heavy favorite coming into this game, we also knew we can play with anybody when everybody gives full effort,” he added.

Lehi didn’t waste any time in putting their hosts on notice that they were in for a fight. The Pioneers got the early advantage when senior Rajid Abudu scored in the fifth minute off a pass from senior Trey Argyle.

The Cavemen responded with a score of their own to tie things up. Later in the first period, junior Gavin Richards was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled in the box and converted on the chance to push Lehi in front again.

American Fork answered with another goal before the break, and the score stood at 2-2 until the second half. The Pioneers started the period strong again and earned the advantage once more when Abudu found the target for a second time with an assist from senior Jesse Baker.

“We thought that would give us the win, but AF came back for the third time to tie up the game 3-3,” Hartmann said. “In overtime we really made a hard push and created some great opportunities but neither team could score so on to the PK shootout we went.”

Senior Junior Harper made the first kick for Lehi, but his Caveman counterpart got blocked. The next three shooters for each team all converted, but the Pioneers secured the victory when junior McKay Dahl netted the fifth kick. Richards, Baker and senior Mark Franco also made PKs for the visitors.

“Trey Sherman (Jr.) in goal did a great job for 100 minutes and saved the first PK by AF and all of our five shooters scored,which was fantastic,” the coach said.

“The boys came out fired up and with something to prove today,” Hartmann continued. “It was an all-around great performance where we played solid defense and worked really hard all over the field. We were able to create chances today as well and we found a way to finish them.

“The team is coming together, and it was a confidence builder today against previously undefeated AF, who to their credit played good soccer too and it was a battle for 100 minutes that luckily went our way in the end.

“I could tell on the players’ faces how much this meant and they deserve full credit for the result today,” the coach said. “We are definitely proud of what we did against a very good AF team. We’ll now take a day to really enjoy a great win before we get ready for the next game on Friday.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Pioneers in the Region 3 gauntlet as they will next visit 6A No. 5 Pleasant Grove (8-2) on Friday (April 11) at 7 p.m.