Pioneer girls lacrosse off to solid start

The Lehi girls lacrosse team has earned a 4-2 overall record to begin the season, including a thrilling victory in the Region 3 opener.

March 8: Lehi 5, Provo 4

The Pioneers didn’t score a lot as they started the spring campaign on the road, but they gave up even less and were able to notch their first win.

Junior Ashlyn Atkin scored three goals for Lehi, while sophomore Ellie Wright added one goal and one assist and sophomore Maddison Younger also found the target once.

Wright tied with sophomore Kaylee Hill for most ground balls retrieved with three apiece. Wright and junior Hannah Jorgenseneach had three draw controls. Junior Kate Prettyman went the distance between the pipes and made six saves to help secure the win.

March 8: Lehi 12, Timpview 1

At Timpview, the Pioneers scored freely against the overmatched Thunderbirds and earned an overwhelming victory. Nine players scored in the contest, led by Atkin with three goals and senior Amelia Knighton with two.

Hill scored once and made three assists, while sophomore Tilly Poulton had one goal and two gives and Wright made two assistsand tallied four draw controls. Jorgensen, Younger, junior Emily Stevenson, sophomore Genevieve Jones and freshman Callie Thayn each posted one goal.

Prettyman made four saves in her one half protecting the net, and senior Charity Whitehead tallied five saves during her turn.

March 8: Woods Cross 5, Lehi 3

On the road again, the Pioneers came out on the short end of a tight defensive battle with the Wildcats.

Younger, Jones and Hill scored the goals for Lehi and sophomore Kylie Johnson made an assist.

Hill and junior Addison Taylor each picked up three ground balls. Prettyman had a busy afternoon in goal and managed to make 13 saves.

March 13: Mountain Ridge 20, Lehi 2

Against the nationally-ranked Sentinels on their turf, the Pioneers struggled on both sides of the stick. Jones and Wright provided the scores for the visitors. Prettyman was shelled throughout the contest but still made 13 saves.

March 20: Lehi 10, Timpview 4

The Pioneers prevailed again in the home rematch with the Thunderbirds but the margin wasn’t quite as wide this time. Johnson, Jones, Ashylyn Atkin and Hill scored two goals apiece in a balanced offensive effort.

Wright added one goal, two assists and five draws won. Junior Vee Condie found the target once while junior Vai Condie and senior Allee Atkin each provided an assist.

Hill collected six ground balls while the Atkin girls each picked up four. Prettyman was well protected on this occasion and had two saves.

March 25: Lehi 12, Pleasant Grove 11

The Pioneers managed to hit the net one more time than the visiting Vikings as Lehi secured an important victory in the Region 3 opener. Ashlyn Atkin sparked the offense with five goals and also won 6-of-8 draws. Johnson added three scores,while Jones had one goal and one assist.

Vee Condie, Younger and Poulton provided the other scores. Ther Pioneers got contributions from 12 players on the defensive side and Prettyman notched six saves to help preserve the win for Lehi.