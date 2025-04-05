Falcon girls lacrosse earns solid start

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team has posted a 5-2 record to begin the spring campaign, including victories over their first two Region 3 opponents.

March 6: Davis 15, Skyridge 12

The Falcons opened on the road and battled against the talented Darts. Each team tallied nine goals in the first half, but Davis had a 6-3 scoring edge in the final period to claim the win.

The visitors were boosted by their young guns in this contest. Freshman midfielder Summer Buechner led the way with three goals and three assists plus six draw controls while freshman midfielder Ellie Palmer and freshman forward Sophia Fife each scored three times and made two gives.

Junior attacker Tessa Jamison added two goals and freshman attacker Sage Curtis made the other one. Junior goaltenders Taylor Brems and Katina Workman shared time between the pipes, with Brems notching six saves in 36 minutes and Workman making three in the other 12.

March 11: Skyridge 17, Payson 3

It was a different story at home against the Lions, where the Falcons used seven players to score and 12 players contributive defensively in the big victory. Palmer tallied six goals and three assists while Buechner scored four times with six gives and Jamison found the net three times.

Advertisement

Sophomore midfielder Siena Heilner led in ground balls with three and Curtis caused three turnovers to top that list. Buechner tallied eight draw controls. Brems had six saves in 36 minutes protecting the net and Workman got two in the other 12.

March 14: Skyridge 17, Springville 2

The Falcons scored freely against the Red Devils as well. Buechner posted seven goals, four assists and nine draw controls in the contest. Palmer scored four times with four gives and had a solid fielding outing as well with four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Curtis added three goals. Freshman attacker Sophia Fife found the net twice and made two assists plus had the top defensive game as well with six ground balls and five caused turnovers.

Freshman midfielder Geneva Barfuss had two ground balls and caused three turnovers. Brems and Workman again split time in the net.

March 21: Salem Hills 14, Skyridge 13

The Skyhawks managed to find the net one more time than the Falcons as they closed out a thrilling victory at home. Buechnerhad an outstanding match for the visitors with five goals, three assists, three ground balls, four turnovers caused and six draw controls to pace the effort.

Jamison scored five times and Palmer tallied two goals and two assists with three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Fife scored one goal and made one give and senior defender Lily Withers had three ground balls. Brems grabbed six saves and Workman got two.

Advertisement

March 25: Skyridge 20, Westlake 7

The Falcons started league play on the road with a dominant victory over the Thunder. Palmer led the attack with seven goals and one assist. Buechner scored four times with five assists, five ground balls, three caused turnovers and eight draw controls.

Fife had one goal and three gives plus three ground balls and four caused turnovers. Jamison added four goals with one assist, freshman midfielder Geneva Barfuss found the target twice and freshman attacker Liv Enger had one of each with four ground balls. Brems tallied six saves.

March 27: Skyridge 13, Lone Peak 8

The Falcons got complete games from their youthful stars to earn a big home victory over the Knights in Region 3 action. Buechner tallied seven goals, one assist, three ground balls, three caused turnovers and four draw controls.

Fife contributed three scores, one give, three ground balls and four caused turnovers while Palmer added two goals and one assist with two ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls.

Sophomore midfielder Siena Heilner chipped in for one score and one give. Barfuss collected four ground balls and Enger got three. Brems made seven saves to help assure the win.

March 28: Skyridge 17, Maple Mountain 6

Advertisement

Nine Falcons scored and 14 players made defensive contributions as Skyridge overwhelmed the Golden Eagles on the road in a non-region match. Palmer led the attack with four goals and three assists while Curtis scored three times and made one give.

Barfuss added two goals and one assist as Heilner and Fife scored twice apiece. Buechner posted one goal, four assists, four ground balls, three caused turnovers and 10 draw controls. Junior defender Madelyn Coton collected six ground balls and caused three turnovers. Brems had three saves.