Pioneer boys lacrosse scoring in bunches

The Lehi boys lacrosse team has opened the spring season with five straight wins before suffering a narrow loss last week.

March 11: Lehi 10, Mountain View 6

The Pioneers started the year at home with a solid win over the Bruins. Senior attacker Blair Fish with five goals and junior Reed Neilsen with four goals and two assists paced the attack for Lehi. Sophomore left side midfielder Alec Horne added the other goal.

Senior attacker Ezra Quackenbush and junior midfielder Jackson Rich each made one assist and got three ground balls. Junior midfielder Luke Packer led in ground balls with six and won 14-of-16 faceoffs. Senior midfielder John Barry and Neilsen got four ground balls apiece.

Senior goaltender Mac Jeppesen went the distance in the net and made five saves.

March 17: Lehi 12, West Jordan 6

In their second home contest, the Pioneers got offensive contributions from nine players in a balanced attack led by senior attacker Zxander Stanbrough with four goals. Barry posted two goals and one assist while Rich and senior attacker Mason Heightman netted two goals apiece.

Fish and junior midfielder Colton Kenison made the other scores. Neilsen, senior defender Ben Davis and senior defender Carter McMullin provided one assist each.

Packer picked up nine ground balls and won 10 faceoffs while senior defender Kaiden Fiedler tallied three ground balls and two takeaways. Jeppesen had seven saves in 44 minutes and sophomore Isaac Van Cott finished out the match in the net.

March 19: Lehi 16, Crimson Cliffs 0

The Pioneers rocked the Mustangs to open their southern road swing. Thirteen players contributed offensive points in this contest, led by Neilsen and Heightman with three goals and one assist apiece. Barry, Rich and junior attacker Stockton Dortoneach added two goals.

McMullin led in ground balls with seven and Fiedler picked up five. Packer won 9-of-11 (82%) faceoffs and senior left side midfielder Kason Gardner collected 4-of-7. Jeppesen had six saves in three quarters in the shutout and Van Cott made three saves in the final period.

March 20: Lehi 12, Dixie 5

The next day, the Pioneers took on the Flyers and picked up another comfortable road win. Stanbrough provided the margin of victory all by himself with seven goals and one assist. Barry added two goals and three assists while Rich had one goal and three assists.

Neilsen scored twice and was tops in takeaways with three. Packer gathered eight ground balls and won eight faceoffs. Sophomore midfielder Conner Delphenich won 3-of-5 faceoffs. Jeppesen made six saves in 43 minutes and Van Cott had two saves in the final five minutes.

March 20: Lehi 15, Desert Hills 6

The Pioneers played again later the same day with the same result. Stanbrough netted four goals with two assists, Rich scored three times and Heightman had a goal and three assists to pace the offense. Fish and Stockton each scored once and made two gives.

Quackenbush posted two goals and senior midfielder Reis Borenhad a goal and an assist. Junior midfielder Brennen Frazier and sophomore attacker James Barry scored once apiece.

Delphenich got four ground balls and won 8-of-11 (73%) faceoffs. Horne had two ground balls and two takeaways. Packer picked up three ground balls and won four faceoffs. Jeppesenplayed three quarters between the pipes and made three saves while Van Cott took the final period.

March 26: Cedar Valley 11, Lehi 7

The Pioneers put plenty of pressure on the Aviator netminder with 26 shots on goal but he made 19 saves to help secure the win for the talented home squad.

Stanbrough led the attack with four goals and an assist plus tallied four ground balls. Rich scored twice, Fish made one goal and two gives and Heightman made two assists. Fiedler had three ground balls and four takeaways while Horne gathered three ground balls with two takeaways.

Packer won four faceoffs and Delphenich three. Jeppesen went the distance in the net and made six saves.