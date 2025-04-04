Falcon boys lacrosse undefeated

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team has rolled to a 9-0 record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 6A as they have powered through the early spring schedule, including a three-match road trip to California.

Mar. 4: Skyridge 11, Woods Cross 4

The Falcons were tied with the Wildcats at 1-1 after the first quarter but it was all Skyridge after that as the host team won big in the season opener.

Senior attacker Tevan Ward led the scoring with four goals while junior midfielder Cabell Buechner added three goals and three assists plus 12 ground balls and six takeaways to lead in the fielding categories.

Junior attacker Dylan Forsgren tallied one goal and four assists with six ground balls and junior attacker Carson Butterfieldscored twice with one give. Senior midfielder Jackson Baird collected seven ground balls and won 12 faceoffs. Senior Jaxton Hansen notched the win in goal and made nine saves.

Mar. 6: Skyridge 19, Valley Center (CA) 8

In the first of the California matches, Forsgren tallied six goals and an assist to lead the attack while Ward and junior midfielder Dane Lambert added five goals apiece. Buechner gave five assists and collected eight ground balls.

Advertisement

Baird picked up six ground balls and won a sterling 15-of-19 (79%) faceoffs. Hansen made six saves in 40 minutes in the net and junior Spencer Boyd finished out the contest there.

Mar. 8: Skyridge 12, San Dieguito Academy (Encinitas, CA) 2

The offense continued to click against the Mustangs. Ward scored four times, Forsgren contributed three goals and two assists, Buechner posted three scores and one give and Lambert provided one goal with four assists.

Freshman defender Renner Farrer had a big game with five ground balls and six takeaways while junior defender Max Poecker had five goals and two takeaways and Buechner had four ground balls and three takeaways.

Baird collected five ground balls and 12-of-16 (75%) faceoffs. Hansen went the distance between the pipes and tallied nine saves.

March 10: Skyridge 20, Scripps Ranch (San Diego, CA) 5

Buechner led the domination of the Falcons at Scripps Ranch in the final California appearance with four goals, four assists, nine ground balls and three takeaways.

Ward scored five times and Butterfield added four goals and an assist while junior attacker Dominic Weaver made three goals plus two assists. Forsgren added one goal and two gives while Lambert provided one of each.

Advertisement

Baird tallied 11 ground balls and 16-of-22 (73%) faceoffs won. Hansen got 12 saves and the win while Boyd played the final eight minutes in the net.

March 14: Skyridge 15, Salem Hills 4

Back in Utah but still on the road, the Falcons used a well-balanced attack to top the Skyhawks. Buechner had an outstanding all-around game with four goals, three assists, an eye-popping 17 ground balls and three takeaways.

Ward and Lambert each scored three times. Weaver had two goals and one assist while Butterfield and Forsgren each contributed one score and two gives and senior midfielder Seth Newman had one goal and one assist.

Baird also dominated in his element with eight ground balls and 14-of-19 (74%) faceoffs won. Poecker was solid as well with five ground balls and eight takeaways. Hansen added six ground balls and two takeaways to his six saves as he picked up the full-game victory in goal.

March 17: Skyridge 19, Orem 0

The Falcons used every available player against the overmatched Tigers as 22 recorded defensive contributions and nine made offensive ones in the shutout victory.

Buechner scored four times with two gives and eight ground balls while Ward added five goals and one assist and Forsgren scored three times with four assists. Butterfield had two goals and two assists and Weaver and Lambert each scored twice with one give.

Advertisement

Junior midfielder Peyton Benedict also scored two goals. Farrer gathered seven ground balls and four takeaways and Poecker got five ground balls and two takeaways.

Baird had five ground balls and won six faceoffs while junior defensive midfielder Griffin Skarda added seven faceoffs won. Hansen spent three quarters in the net and made five saves while Boyd stopped two in the final period to preserve the shutout.

March 22: Skyridge 8, Golden (CO) 5

In their closest match to date, the Falcons held the Demons scoreless in the fourth quarter and got two insurance goals to pad their slim lead to solidify the win.

Buechner provided the firepower with six goals and assisted Butterfield and Weaver on the other two along with collecting five ground balls and three takeaways. Hansen saved 10 shots during the contest to help preserve the victory.

March 25: Skyridge 15, Spanish Fork 11

The Falcons had to come from behind to score five goals in the fourth quarter and gave up none to earn a competitive win over the Dons. Hansen’s heroics were needed once again as he made 12 saves in the contest.

Buechner led the effort with three goals, three assists and 12 ground balls retrieved. Lambert scored five times with one give, Ward netted three goals and Forsgren scored twice and made three assists while Butterfield had one of each. Ferrer added four ground balls and four takeaways.

Advertisement

March 28: Skyridge 15, Riverton 2

Statistical information was unavailable.