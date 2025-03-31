Falcon baseball makes solid start

The Skyridge baseball team has had what Coach Ryan Robertscalls a dynamic start to the 2025 season, securing a 4-2 record over the first six games. The Falcons have demonstrated strong performances in both offense and defense, positioning themselves as formidable contenders in the Utah 6A division, he said.

Mar. 12: Skyridge 11, Timpanogos 2

The Timberwolves got the initial lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Falcons pushed five runs across in the top of the third and never looked back as they went on to the big victory. Skyridge used five pitchers in the game, but senior Mack Fowers collected the win in four innings of work.

Senior Max Johanson led the attack at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Senior Kason Muhlestein almost hit for the cycle with a single, double and triple, driving in one run and scoring three times. Senior Mckoy Morris also had three hits with two RBI and one run.

Mar. 14-15: Falcons go 3-1 at tourney

The Falcons picked up three wins in two days at the Dixie Invitational Tournament. They got started with a 6-3 victory over Park City in an eight-inning thriller.

The teams were tied 3-3 after seven innings but Skyridge plated three runs in the top of the eighth and gave up none in the bottom half to secure the win. Junior Rip Roberts earned the victory on the bump, with sophomore Cohen Plewe and senior Andres Pearson also making appearances.

Roberts had one of the team’s three hits in the contest but also got aboard with a walk and was hit by a pitch, scoring all three times. Johanson and Pearson made the other hits and each drove in two runs.

Later that day, Skyridge suffered its lone loss of the weekend to the host school, with Dixie winning 13-3. Rip Roberts and sophomores Zayden Bye and Max Grover made the runs for the Falcons, all in the sixth inning.

The team bounced back in a big way the next morning with a 17-6 triumph over Mountain Crest. The Falcons pounded out 20 hits and scored in every inning but the first to earn the victory. They used seven pitchers in the contest, but Grover got the win.

Junior Greyson Bauer had the big bat of the day, going 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Senior Lincoln Zinn had three hits including two doubles plus three RBI and a run. Junior Miles Robinson had two base hits plus a triple and made three runs.

Skyridge finished out the event with a 16-2 pasting of East. The Falcons posted four runs in the first and six in the second to take control and shorten the game to five innings. Junior Murphy Dunn got the win with one hit, seven strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work.

Robinson doubled and tripled, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Pearson had two base hits and three RBI, while Rip Roberts singled and doubled with two RBI and two runs.

Mar. 20: Bingham 6, Skyridge 4

On the road, the Falcons outhit their hosts 9-6 but couldn’t string enough together to get past the Miners. Rip Roberts, Johanson and Muhlestein each drove in a run for Skyridge.

“These early-season performances have earned Skyridge High School a No. 5 ranking in Utah and the top spot in the Utah Division 6A standings,” Coach Roberts said.

He noted that the team has maintained a solid batting average, hitting .513 against the Mustangs and .478 against East as their top production contests to date.

Among key player performances so far, the coach said Johanson leads the team with a remarkable .529 batting average and a .667 on-base percentage, while junior Murphy Dunn is dominating on the mound with a 0.00 earned run average.

In addition, Pearson is displaying defensive prowess with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and Rip Roberts is exhibiting speed on the bases with six stolen bases so far.

“These guys have worked really hard this offseason to increase their strength and also their individual abilities,” Coach Roberts said. “This is a great group of young men that enjoy each other and want to be great.”