“Letters to Jesus” creates a new Easter tradition

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

For some, Easter is a time of bunnies, chicks and candy-stuffed Easter eggs. Yet, for Utah resident Sarah Jones, she didn’t connect with the narrative. So, last year, she decided to start a new tradition entirely focused on her faith in Jesus Christ.

Jones created the idea of the Letters to Jesus project while on a layover in New York. While there, she witnessed an insulation piece that acted as a sort of community journal for anyone wanting to write a message.

“I just thought it was so cool,” Jones said. “On my way home, I thought it would be so amazing if it were letters to Jesus. I think people’s most raw and real emotions come out during that.”

As she thought more about the experience, Jones realized that she did not fully connect with the current Easter traditions. She realized Easter would be the perfect time to gather and display the letters. Jones began gathering letters from friends, family and anyone interested in writing. The project was a hit and helped to connect many with their community and faith on a deeper level. This year, Jones has decided to continue the tradition.

“We receive letters from all over,” Jones said. “We are still waiting for a lot of letters to come in, but even this week, I was at two different homeless shelters. That was extremely powerful. We are hoping next week to get into some different hospitals. We have also been reaching out to different churches, youth groups, friends and people like that.”

Through this experience, Jones has connected in unique ways with herself, those around her and her faith. She shared many tender experiences about visiting various groups and how connected they are with each other and with their faith. These letters, anonymous or not, can be deeply moving and vulnerable.

Advertisement

“I feel as though people are really giving me pieces of their heart. They are letting me borrow little bits of them,” Jones expressed. “The letters are so moving. Life can be so hard, but people are really sharing hard things about themselves.”

During the Easter season, Jones and her team hope to create a new path for those seeking to have faith-filled holidays.

“We tend to make holidays a bit worldly. It can be all about food, presents and candy. I want us to reach into our hearts and become better people,” Jones said. “I think that is the purpose of these holidays. This world needs better people, and the holidays can be a way for us to become more like Christ and make the world a better place.”

The Letters to Jesus team is excited to share what the community has to say.

“I hope this helps people grow their faith in Christ. I think these can be really hard times and Jesus is the best. I want people to feel closer to him, especially during this time of year. I want people to know they aren’t alone and that there are other Christians going through similar things,” Jones said.

Those interested in the program can write a letter, create a drawing or write a poem and submit a paper copy or email a document via email or DM on Instagram. Paper submissions should be on cream or white paper.

All are welcome to view the exhibit April 19 in Provo. All letters received will be displayed at art museums and will be organized with intent to build hope. For more information, visit @letterstojesus.official on Instagram.