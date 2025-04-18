Founder of Tabitha’s Way recognized as Utah County’s “Person of the Year”

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

The Utah County Commission recently named Wendy Osborne “Person of the Year” for her outstanding service in providing food and valuable resources for families in need.

“I felt a strong calling to serve those facing food insecurity. Witnessing the struggles of families in need pushed me to create a place where people could find not only food but also hope and support,” shared Osborne.

That “place” Osborne created is Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry, a non-profit that plays a critical role in supporting families struggling with financial insecurity. Osborne quit her job as a successful professional in the telecommunications field to focus her efforts on serving the less fortunate.

“Fifteen years ago, Wendy Osborne saw a need in Utah County, quit her job, and started serving food insecure people full time. If that isn’t the definition of a hero, I don’t know what is,” shared Michael Carter, co-founder of Tabitha’s Way.

Tabitha’s Way opened its doors in 2010 in a building off Main Street in Spanish Fork. The location included a small thrift store and food pantry. Due to its popularity and demand, the non-profit has moved three times to keep up with growing needs in the area. Now in their fourth location at 50 E. 100 N. in Spanish Fork, the larger facility ensures Tabitha’s Way can serve the community for decades.

“Wendy Osborne and her organization have earned every award we can possibly give her. To watch her selfless service to those in need is inspiring. But it’s not just that; she allows all of us to get involved and feel the blessings that come from serving. She is a pillar in our community. We are fortunate to have her and her pantry here,” wrote Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall.

Like Osborne, Al Switzler also desired to serve those in need. He contacted the Utah Food Bank and learned that American Fork and Pleasant Grove had some of the state’s biggest hunger and food insecurity problems. This knowledge led him and Carter to work with Osborne to open a sister food pantry. In 2010, with Osborne’s help, Switzler and Carter co-founded the second Tabitha’s Way location in American Fork.

“They were looking to open a pantry in northern Utah County, which at the time was considered a food desert—an area with little-to-no access to emergency food assistance,” shared Osborne. That location recently moved to a new facility at 675 W. Garden Dr. in Pleasant Grove.

Tabitha’s Way locations are not limited to Pleasant Grove and Spanish Fork. Osborne envisions “No Hunger Zones” throughout Utah County, where communities take proactive ownership of food insecurity. A “No Hunger Zone” exists when no one goes hungry because the community has committed to resolving food insecurity.

“Our vision is to establish stable, well-resourced food pantries across Utah County to meet the needs of our growing population. Our work is focused on building food pantries that engage the entire community to ensure no one faces hunger alone,” wrote Osborne.

The Utah Food Bank, in collaboration with Tabitha’s Way, opened The Payson Mobile Pantry. These mobile units provide emergency food assistance in areas where permanent facilities do not yet exist. Tabitha’s Way also opened a satellite pantry in Saratoga Springs last year.

All of these successful programs stem from Osborne’s strong calling she feels she was given to help those in need. “She’s aimed her talent and resources at a cause that makes a big difference,” stated Switzler of Osborne. He even compared her to Mother Teresa, saying, “Where she served, she made a big difference.”

Osborne has seen that difference in countless moments that have touched her heart working with Tabitha’s Way.

Osborne recalled a young mother whose husband struggled with addiction and was later incarcerated, leading to their divorce. “She relied on our pantry for about a year. One day, she handed me a small envelope—it was an invitation to her nursing school graduation. She told me she couldn’t have worked full-time, gone to school, and cared for her children without the food support she received from Tabitha’s Way. It was a powerful reminder of how food security enables people to rebuild their lives.”

Another unforgettable moment Osborne remembered was a late-night phone call from out of state. “A man I had helped years earlier called to tell me he had kept my business card in his wallet for eight years. He had come to Tabitha’s Way after unexpectedly losing his wife and home, leaving him homeless. He shared how much the food and warm coat I had given him had meant. Now, he was managing a hotel in Arizona and had recently passed that same coat on to a woman standing in the rain. He wanted me to know he was doing well and was paying kindness forward. I may not remember his name, but his story will stay with me forever.”

“These moments remind me why we do what we do at Tabitha’s Way—to provide not just food, but hope and dignity to those who need it most,” shared Osborne. “I feel humbled and honored to be recognized as Utah County’s Person of the Year, especially when I consider the many incredible people making a difference in our community. Every day, I witness acts of kindness and generosity, and I am grateful to be part of a community that cares so deeply for one another.”

“Wendy’s greatest attribute is how much she loves those who are in need, and her tremendous desire to help them,” wrote Carter, adding that she “has long been one of my heroes.”

Tabitha’s Way isn’t just limited to serving the hungry; other services they provide include:

● Supporting local families: Providing a safety net so families can regain stability.

● Empowering self-sufficiency: Connecting individuals to resources such as job assistance and financial literacy programs.

● Strengthening community bonds: Engaging businesses, volunteers, and donors to create a culture of giving.

● Helping veterans & military families: Ensuring those who served our country receive the care and respect they deserve through initiatives like the holiday meal drive with Triple T Heating and Cooling.

● Providing stability during economic hardships: Bridging the gap for families facing financial difficulties.

● Reducing waste & promoting sustainability: Rescuing surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants to feed those in need.

If you or someone you know is facing food insecurity or financial instability, please contact Tabitha’s Way for a simple intake process where they will assess needs and provide accordingly. “We turn nobody away,” said Switzler. Visit tabithasway.org to find contact information for each location.