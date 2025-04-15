Officials break ground on significant Provo Airport expansion

City, County and State leaders attended the Provo Airport expansion groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning, officially launching a significant project that will more than double the airport’s capacity over the next three years.

Currently operating with four gates, Provo Airport (PVU) served nearly one million passengers in 2024 and was recently named the fastest-growing airport in America. Monday’s celebration highlighted the beginning of the roughly $140 million expansion that will increase the number of gates to ten, along with additional airplane parking, expanded ticketing and baggage areas, more concessions and a fully paved parking lot.

“This expansion positions PVU not just as a regional airport but as a vital part of Utah’s growing transportation network. We’re ready to welcome the world,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi during Monday’s press conference.

Funding for the project comes from several sources, including Provo City, Utah County, the State of Utah and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Utah County has pledged a substantial $78 million toward the effort, including a $19.5 million upfront payment using Tourism, Recreation, Culture and Convention (TRCC) funds and a $3.9 million annual contribution for the next 15 years.

“By leveraging tourism tax funds, we’re ensuring that this investment directly supports tourism and economic development while offering convenience and enhancing our residents’ lives. It’s a smart, strategic use of resources that will bring long-term returns,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran in a press release Monday afternoon.

Beltran, who also spoke at the event, emphasized the project’s broader impact. “Provo has always been a city of visionaries, and today, that same pioneering spirit leads this expansion. With increased passenger capacity, new destinations and modern amenities, this project will bring more jobs, support local businesses and enhance the quality of life for our residents for decades to come,” he said.

Airport Director Brian Torgerson emphasized the operational need for the expansion. “The airport has outgrown its space faster than we could’ve imagined. That’s a testament not just to the demand for air travel but to the confidence in what we have built together,” said Torgerson.

The Provo Airport is currently serviced by Allegiant, Breeze and American Airlines, offering nonstop daily flights to Dallas, Phoenix and Southern California. Weekly flights to destinations like Washington D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Portland and Orlando are also available. The expansion is expected to attract additional carriers and open up even more travel options for Utah County residents.

Officials plan to construct the expansion through 2028, with phased development to ensure the airport remains operational throughout the process. City and County officials say the expansion will play a crucial role in supporting population growth, tourism and economic development throughout the region.