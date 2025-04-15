County honors Wasatch Behavioral Health as Organization of the Year

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

In recognition of decades of dedicated service to mental health and community wellness, Wasatch Behavioral Health was named the 2024 Organization of the Year by the Utah County Commission.

Founded in 1967, Wasatch Behavioral Health was Utah’s first community mental health center. Nearly 58 years later, it continues to serve as a critical safety net for mental health and substance abuse services in both Utah and Wasatch Counties. In the last year alone, Wasatch Behavioral Health provided care to more than 12,800 clients, ranging from children to adults, with services spanning individual and group therapy, residential treatment, 24-hour crisis response, substance use counseling and case management.

The award celebrates Wasatch Behavioral Health’s life-changing work. With six clinics and 18 specialty programs, the agency provides comprehensive services regardless of income or background.

“From crisis outreach to therapy, vocational training, and homeless support, their dedicated team ensures people get the care they need when they need it most,” Utah County officials said in the award statement.

“Being recognized as Organization of the Year means a great deal to us,” said Dr. Juergen Korbanka, Executive Director of Wasatch Behavioral Health. “As a quasi-governmental agency, we’ve worked hard to run efficiently like a business while staying true to our mission of embracing wellness and providing compassionate care. We’re accountable to our community and strive to use taxpayer dollars wisely to maximize the services we provide,” he said.

Korbanka will retire this July after 30 years with the organization. He began his career at the agency as an intern in 1993. His accomplishments include receiving the Utah County Medal of Honor and multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Utah County Commission has named Randy Huntington as the new Executive Director, succeeding Korbanka. A licensed clinical social worker and 29-year veteran of the agency, Huntington will take on the leadership role on June 1. He brings nearly three decades of leadership and clinical experience to the role, having served in both residential and outpatient settings.

“Throughout his tenure, Mr. Huntington has demonstrated exceptional leadership across various departments and has cultivated a comprehensive understanding of the services we provide to our community,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran.

Huntington’s expertise includes anxiety, depression, PTSD, personality disorders and crisis intervention. His commitment to community wellness, law enforcement support and public education aligns with Wasatch Behavioral Health’s long-standing mission.

Wasatch Behavioral Health is open to the public and works with numerous partners, including schools, jails and community organizations, to ensure broad access to mental health services. They are a Medicaid and insurance-based clinic.

The agency also offers a volunteer program in collaboration with local universities such as BYU and UVU, encouraging community involvement in mental health advocacy and support.

Wasatch Behavioral Health prides itself on four key pillars: Excellence in customer service, community connection, economic stability, and clinical care. Its motto, “Embracing Wellness,” reflects a holistic, compassionate approach to behavioral health that continues to resonate throughout Utah County and beyond.