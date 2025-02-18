Final beam placed on Lehi’s new towering $22 million City Hall

Construction on the new Lehi City Hall hit a milestone on January 28, 2025, when contractors placed the final steel beam on the building in front of a small crowd of city officials and staff. The building towers over the existing City Hall and will be 60,000 square feet when complete.

Lehi City broke ground on the new civic center during a ceremony on April 24, 2024, with an expected completion date in October 2025. The design of the civic center pays tribute to the city’s rich history, specifically the Lehi Tabernacle, a beloved landmark that once stood at the corner of 200 North and 100 West. Built in 1910, the Tabernacle was a cultural hub for the community before being demolished in 1962. To honor the former building’s heritage, the new civic center incorporates architectural elements reminiscent of the Tabernacle, including a central tower and four shorter towers at the corners.

The building will feature new city council chambers, a community room and a larger public library. The recently demolished library was 18,700 square feet and will be replaced by a new 25,000-square-foot library within City Hall that will offer more space for books and community programs.

In 2023, the City Council approved a $22 million bond to begin construction on the new City Hall building, marking the first phase in the overall city campus plan. The broader vision for the campus includes a variety of additional facilities that will be developed over the coming decades.

“In the last several years, it had become clear that our aging city library was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. The current administration building, originally built in 1991 when our population was around 9,000, was expanded in 2008 to serve a population of 46,000. It has become inadequate in supporting the needs of 94,000 citizens. We simply have run out of the space needed to provide the important services required to run our city. We look to this new building to take us far into the future in providing the opportunities and services our citizens deserve,” said Mayor Mark Johnson when reached Monday.

The civic center campus includes the blocks of 100 West to 200 East and Main Street to 200 North. The initial draft of the campus contains the following:

1. New Lehi City government building (with a library) currently under construction

2. Two-story court and justice building

4. New fire station

5. New public plaza and performance stage

6. New parking garage

7. Updates to the Legacy Center and moving the Senior Center

The new building will be home to the legal department, information center, library, administration department and finance department.The current City Hall building will house human resources, community development, engineering and information technology departments.