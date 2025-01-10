Legacy Center’s annual health and fitness fair this Saturday

Lehi’s only indoor public recreation facility is offering its annual free health and fitness fair this Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday’s fair is the only day the Lehi Legacy Center offers a 20% discount on annual memberships for Lehi residents or non-residents.

The fair will feature free vision screenings, blood pressure checks, massages, body fat testing and spinal checks from local health professionals. Fitness assessments will also be offered.

Children will enjoy free face painting and prizes. Vendors will be present, and giveaways and prizes will be offered every hour.

The annual adult membership rate is typically $300 per year, but on Saturday, the rate is $240. Legacy Center officials say membership lines are faster from noon to 2 p.m.

Members enjoy benefits such as members-only hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The rock wall is free for members, and a harness rental fee is no longer required. Members also get free aerobic classes and 10% off youth sports registrations.

This annual event is typically very popular, and all are invited.