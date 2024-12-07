Lehi’s annual Santa Parade tonight

Lehi City invites residents to join in an annual tradition this Saturday, Dec. 7: the Santa Parade. Starting at Lehi High School, the parade will light up Main Street, ending at the Plaza for a cozy celebration under the stars.

The evening will have various highlights, including the tree lighting ceremony, free hot chocolate and cookies, and visits with Santa. Organized by Lehi City, attendees are encouraged to bring their family, friends and “holiday cheer” for a night of festive fun in downtown Lehi.

The parade begins Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at Lehi High School. The tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade downtown at 50 W. Main St. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit https://www.lehi-ut.gov/event/lehi-santa-parade/.