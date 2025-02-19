Lehi sewer bills to jump again with 15% increase in March

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Lehi residents will see their monthly sewer treatment charges increase by 15% on March bills, amounting to an average increase of $3.87 for February usage.

The rate adjustment comes from the Timpanogos Special Service District (TSSD), which provides wastewater treatment for multiple Utah County cities, including American Fork, Alpine, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi, Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, and portions of Draper, Eagle Mountain and Vineyard. Each member city has representation on the TSSD board, with Lehi City Council Member Chris Condie serving as the city’s representative.

“An average residence contributes around 6,000 gallons of wastewater to the TSSD system. The 15% increase will bring the average rate to $29.67 or $4.95/1000 gallons,” states The Hub, American Fork City’s monthly newsletter. The publication also notes that another 15% increase is planned for January 2026, which “will bring the average rate to $34.12 or $5.69/1000 gallons, increasing the average monthly fee by $4.45.”

This increase affects only the treatment portion of residents’ utility bills and is separate from Lehi City’s sewer collection fees. The city’s portion of sewer rates will remain unchanged.

The rate increase follows TSSD’s comprehensive rate study conducted in November 2023 and comes after a larger 40% adjustment implemented in January 2024, the district’s first rate change since 2014. According to TSSD, the increases are necessary to fund major infrastructure improvements serving the growing region. TSSD plans to spend about $1 million a year for repair and replacement of sewer facilities.

The district is projecting significant growth, with service demands expected to increase from 91,835 equivalent residential units in 2023 to 116,969 by 2029. The new rate structure will help fund various capital projects, including treatment plant expansions and system upgrades needed to maintain service quality.

Residents with questions about the TSSD portion of their sewer bills can contact TSSD directly or visit www.timpssd.orgfor more information.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​