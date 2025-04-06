PARC Grant application deadline approaching

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

Lehi City’s PARC Grant, funded by the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) tax, supports cultural organizations and facilities, with the city allocating approximately $400,000 annually from the $1.3-1.5 million in PARC tax revenue. The PARC tax was approved by the Lehi voters in the November 2021 General Election.

The grants are intended to support the ongoing operations of cultural organizations and facilities. 

To qualify for a Cultural Organization Grant, applicants must have a significant presence in Lehi City and a primary purpose that advances and preserves natural history, art, music, theater, dance, or other cultural arts.

For example, Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company, a Lehi-based dance company, is able to produce “Entwine,” an immersive multi-sensory dance performance at The Rooftop Lehi thanks to the PARC Grant.

According to PARC, additional qualifications for the Cultural Organization Application must meet the following eligibility requirements: 

● The organization is not an agency of the state. 

● The organization is not a political subdivision of the state. 

● The organization is not an educational institution whose annual revenues are derived more than 50% from state funds.

● The organization is not a radio or television broadcasting network or station, cable communication system, newspaper or magazine.

● The organization is a private nonprofit organization and certificated by the Internal Revenue Service as an organization qualifying under § 501 (c) of the Internal Revenue code.

All interested parties are encouraged to apply. Applications are due online by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. 

Additional information can be found at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/cultural-org-grants/.

