Newly created Sentinel Theatre presents “Dogfight”

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

With the incredible theater talent around Utah Valley, American Fork will soon welcome Sentinel Theatre to the scene. Co-founded by Andrew Jefferies and Chari Bennett, Sentinel’s mission is to “provide artists and audiences with a wide range of professional theatrical experiences to nurture talent, foster empathy, and expand our community’s worldview.”

As a long-time theater director, actor and producer, Jefferies has experienced many unique moments. In 2022, Jefferies’ self-produced play was rendered venue-less days before the production due to controversial subject matter within the script. The moment was a wake-up call for him. He realized that the community needs diverse productions and experiences to open their eyes and hearts to the experiences of others.

In recent years, Jefferies and Bennett have been heavily involved in shows such as “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Anastasia” with Timpanogos Community Theater.

“We immediately fell in love with the way we worked together and found that we had similar goals to elevate the material we were using and also building a community that felt like a safe space to create in,” Jefferies explained. “Towards the end of the run of ‘Hunchback,’ she and I started talking about forming a theater company together. While we love the opportunities we’ve had through different theaters in Utah, we felt like there was a need for a company that is willing to produce a wider range of material.”

One of Sentinel’s goals is to produce shows that will impact the community in more unique ways than the typical family-friendly musicals that are produced. In the next year, they will produce “The Music Man” and “Circle Mirror Transformation.” The inaugural production, “Dogfight” will jump-start the unique mission of Sentinel Theater.

“Dogfight” is a musical with music created by the writers of mega-hits such as “The Greatest Showman” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” With more complex themes such as misogyny, language and how gender roles impact communities, this production will bring a unique environment to American Fork. Additionally, this will only be the second time “Dogfight” has been staged in Utah. The creative team and cast are excited to share this unique piece on the stage.

“I think there is a lot to be gained from the theater that is already being produced. But, when we decide not to engage with anything that is dark or shows anything controversial, we cut ourselves off from a lot of beautiful shows and important lessons,” Jefferies expressed. “We cannot receive all the light that is out there if we are not willing to go down darker paths to get to it.”

“Dogfight” tells the story of Rose and Eddie, a couple brought together through a marine competition in which each soldier attempts to bring the “ugliest date.” What ensues is a love story and message of empathy that will touch the audience’s hearts.

“I hope that when people see ‘Dogfight’ they will be moved. … There is something that moves people when we see those on opposite sides of conflict find a way to bridge a gap and see life through the other person’s eyes,” Jefferies said.

In the future, Sentinel plans to create a children’s acting academy and host camps for aspiring actors. Sentinel is currently supported by the creators themselves and donors throughout the community.

Sentinel has had a mix of reactions from the community. Many are excited about the work and unique productions that have been brought to stage, but others have attempted to completely cancel the show due to its controversial subject matter. Throughout the mixed responses, Jefferies and his team have continued to try and bring unique theater to the stage in a respectful way.

“These are stories that need to be told. They aren’t for everyone, but we want to give an opportunity for people to see them,” Jefferies declared.

“Dogfight” will be at the Valentine Theater from April 4-12. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sentineltheatre.org or follow @sentinel_theatre on Instagram and Facebook.