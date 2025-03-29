Lehi Easter Egg Hunt now requires registration

Lehi’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is coming up, and for the first time in Lehi City history, registration will be required in order to participate.

The City invites all to join for an “egg-citing morning filled with thousands of eggs, fun mini-games, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny—ready for photos and high-fives!”

The event ensures no child will leave empty-handed, with 10-15 eggs for each kid and a mid-event restock. Attendees are reminded to bring their baskets in preparation for a morning of “fun, laughter, and sweet surprises!”

The egg hunt will take place at Osier Park on Saturday, April 12, at 9-11 a.m. The egg hunt is only available to registered participants, and registration is free. To register, visit lehi-ut.gov/event/lehi-city-easter-egg-hunt and follow the link for the Easter Egg Hunt Registration Form.

The Lehi Youth Council will also hold a pancake breakfast in Osier Park at the same time for $5 a plate.

Contact Lehi City Special Event Coordinator Melanie Busath at mbusath@lehi-ut.gov with questions.