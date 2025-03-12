Fork Fest announces 2025 lineup

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

As the hub of Utah County, American Fork is the perfect location for music and creativity. This summer, AF’s signature music festival, Fork Fest, will be filled to the brim with talented musicians, fun activities and a weekend perfect for families and individuals of all ages.

This year, Fork Fest will be headlined by ska rock band The Aquabats and supported by 31 other bands including Stretsch Armstrong and Sego. The festival will begin on Friday, June 6, with a firelight kickoff and continue into Saturday, June 7. With two large concert stages and an intimate acoustic stage, the schedule is jam-packed with music for every music lover.

In addition to the music, Fork Fest will include various vendor booths, food trucks and bubble machines for the littles. As a family-friendly music festival, Fork Fest is the perfect activity to bring young ones to.

Fork Fest is made possible by the American Fork PARC tax and will run July 6 and 7 at Art Dye Park in American Fork. The festival is presented by Harrington Center for the Arts and Velour Live Music Gallery. Tickets can be purchased online at www.forkfest.org. Children 11 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Follow Fork Fest’s updates @forkfestmusic on Instagram and Facebook for additional information.