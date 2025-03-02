The Ruth’s “Cinderella” a magical wonder

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Fairy tales have power. We continue returning to them to provide comfort, give us direction and inspire us with some magic. The inaugural production in The Ruth’s Lindsay Legacy Theater provides everything an audience could want and more. It is an enchanting journey that gives hope and wonder to all.

Directed by Rodger Sorenson, this production masterfully manages to capture the wonder of the original story without simplifying it for audiences or taking away from a bit of its charm. Every moment from the opening number to the final bow is captivating. While everyone is familiar with the classic Cinderella story, this script imbues it with new meaning. In addition to the classic love story, this take on the tale weaves in kindness, the morality of leaders and, most importantly, kindness, without ever feeling rushed or pandering.

The show is headed by real-life sweethearts Hailey Bennett Sundwall (double-cast with Teaira Burge) as Cinderella and Jeff Sundwall (double-cast with Dan Vanormer) as Prince Topher. Hailey is simply darling as Cinderella. With her bubbly energy, amazing line delivery and soaring vibrato, she proves time and time again the utter power within femininity. Jeff plays alongside her perfectly, encapsulating Prince Topher’s journey from a young boy to an empowered leader. Both actors’ years of on-stage experience is apparent. The chemistry between the leads is irresistible, pulling the audience into every single moment onstage.

“For me, it is really nice to step into these roles because a huge aspect is you. Seeing each other for the first time, there is really this spark that you can’t fake,” Hailey said. “We are so comfortable with each other that the love is really there. …When I first see the Prince, I really try to step into the shoes of a 14-year-old meeting Jeff for the first time. Honestly, for me, it is really fun to go back to that feeling.”

The rest of the cast is superb. Julia Jolley (double-cast with Bonnie Wilson Whitlock) plays a firm yet hilarious Madame, Kalena Nielson (double-cast with Emma Wadsworth Hurley) brings energy and wit to Charlotte, Jaymie Lambson (double-cast with Malia Mackay) inhibits a charming and sweet Gabrielle and Michelle Sundwall (double-cast with Debra Weed Hahn) embodies an inspiring and graceful Marie.

An entire review could be written about the ensemble and supporting characters themselves. As they dash through the aisles, dance through the night and sing their hearts out, the piece is given its heart and charm. This production would not be possible without such talented performers. Each actor’s enjoyment of their time with this show is vivid.

Advertisement

The technical wizardry of this show played a star role in and of itself. With over three tantalizing dress changes, impressive puppetry and a lovely set that seems to be right out of a storybook, “Cinderella” has every magical piece to make this production possible. The choreography of this show is hilariously witty while remaining elegant and lovely. Costume design also greatly enhances the story, bringing the world to life in every moment.

Much praise must be given to the music of this show. This show features a wide variety of numbers ranging from the lovely “In My Own Little Corner” and “Ten Minutes Ago” to the fun and lively “Stepsister’s Lament” and “It’s Possible.” With soaring musical direction from Korianne Johnson, the music of “Cinderella” shines.

On the production team, Jeff added, “There are certain shows I can be drawn to, but I don’t like to audition with a directorial team I don’t like. …When I found out who the directorial team for ‘Cinderella’ was, I knew that I had to audition. This is my dream team.”

Ultimately, “Cinderella” reminds us of the importance of hope and kindness.

“Especially in ‘Cinderella,’ yes, the prince thinks she is beautiful, but at the end of the day he falls in love with her because she is kind. That is the real magic,” Hailey expressed.

“Cinderella” runs until May 3 with nightly performances. Tickets can be purchased at www.theruth.org. To follow along with The Ruth, follow @theruth on Instagram.