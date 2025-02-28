“Come See How the World Could Be” at Skyridge Theater’s production of Hadestown: Teen Edition

“Did you ever wonder what it’s like on the underside?” You may think you know Greek mythology, but you’ve never seen or heard it quite like the production of “Hadestown: Teen Edition”at Skyridge Theater. “Hadestown” intertwines two stories (those of Hades and Persephone and Orpheus and Eurydice) and gives them a modern, industrial vibe. “Hadestown” is a folk opera style musical that is dynamically performed by the theater students at Skyridge High School. The brilliant cast works well together in telling an emotional and tragic love story with vivid imagery that completely absorbs the audience into the journey of the characters to the underworld and back.

Hadestown is directed by John Brown with choreography by Kirsten Richards. The music and band director is Chip Brown.The artistic vision of Brown has inspired the cast to take risks and find their own unique interpretations of the role. The blocking and choreography are effective in conveying emotion and visual composition. The stage set is simplistic but effective for storytelling. The set allows ample space for a large cast to synchronize together.

The extraordinarily talented cast of Hadestown includes characters with a variety of vocal parts and personalities who give heart-felt performances. Claire Allen gives a strong portrayal of a tough but vulnerable Eurydice. Allen’s vocal control was unique and impressive. Orpheus is greatly played by Daxter Jones who convincingly worked hard throughout the production to finish a song that would allow spring to come again with a positive and hopeful nature. AnnaBelle Taylor plays a vibrant Persephone. Her vocal performance is exceptional, and she easily connects with the audience throughher distinctive style. Alexander Hsiao is wickedly charming as Hades and plays the controlling nature of his character comfortably. Hermes is cleverly played by Anna Gooch servingas the narrator of the show and belting out notes with incredible power.

The three Fates played by Allie Brown, Abby Bown and Aspen Toro display excellent vocals as they taunt the characters in beautiful harmony.

The live jazz band is the spirit of the production. The talented musicians blend folk and jazz successfully and easily establish a quality tone for the show.