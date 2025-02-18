“Hadestown: Teen Edition” to be presented by Skyridge Theatre

Skyridge High School’s theater department proudly presents “Hadestown: Teen Edition,” a captivating musical by Anaïs Mitchell. The musical weaves together the ancient myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone, into a modern and powerful tale.

Skyridge Theatre is “known for its award-winning casts and unforgettable performances.” The production offers a state-of-the-art auditorium featuring cutting-edge lighting, sound and stage design and an extraordinarily talented troupe of students.

The plot follows Orpheus, a hopeful young musician, who embarks on a dangerous journey to the underworld to rescue his beloved Eurydice after she is lured there with the promise of security by the powerful and controlling ruler, Hades.

Skyridge Theatre students have dedicated numerous hours rehearsing to make this a profound theatrical experience.

The production is directed by theater instructor John Brown. The cast includes stand out performances by Claire Allen as Eurydice, AnnaBelle Taylor as Persephone, Anna Gooch as Hermes, Daxter Jones as Orpheus, and Alexander Hsiao taking on the role of Hades. The three Fates design the fates of men and are played by Allie Brown, Abby Bown and Aspen Toro.

“Hadestown is not simply a retelling of an ancient myth, but rather a story of humanity’s collective resilience. It’s a tribute to the part of us that always dares to believe, persevere and create meaning, even in a world that doesn’t guarantee happy endings,” said director John Brown. “For my students, this message has given them the opportunity to find inspiration, not only from their portrayal of the characters, but from their own examination of their journeys through life.”

“Hadestown” will run Feb. 20-25 with a matinee showing on Saturday, Feb. 22. Show time is 7 p.m. and the matinee begins at 2 p.m. Don’t miss this extraordinary production—secure your tickets now at skyridgetheatre.com.