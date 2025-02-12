Broadbent’s marker unveiling Thursday at 6 p.m.

Lapel pins of the iconic Broadbent’s Store sign will be for sale after at the Broadbent’s Store Historical Marker Unveiling Thursday at 6 p.m., at the Broadbent Community Room at the Lehi Police Dept., at 128 N. 100 East. The public is encouraged to attend. Broadbent’s Store was a fixture in the Lehi retail scene for over 100 years.

“We are starting a lapel pin collection for the Lehi Historical Marker Program,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “Broadbent’s Store will be first. We plan tomake a new pin for each unveiling from here on out. It will be fun to collect them; just like collecting pins during the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.”

The Broadbent’s marker will be the seventh of 36 historical markers to be installed over the next three years through the marker program.

The Broadbent’s Store lapel pin features the neon sign the store installed in the spring of 1954, and which remained until the store closed in 2017.

The pins cost $7. The lanyards are $3 each. One lanyard is gold with black lettering featuring the Historic Sites of Lehi logo. The other is green with white lettering featuring the Lehi Historical Society’s logo.

Pins and lanyards will also be available for purchase at the historical society Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., at 99 W. Main St., STE 100. All proceeds benefit the historical society, which strives to collect, preserve, protect and share Lehi’s history.

For more information, call the historical society at 801-768-1570.