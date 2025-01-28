Lehi celebrates the Chinese New Year with annual festival at Skyridge

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi community celebrated the 15th annual Chinese New Year Festival at Skyridge High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, with vibrant cultural performances, interactive activities and excellent cuisine. This family-friendly event, which celebrated the Year of the Snake, drew huge crowds and raised over $41,000 to support Alpine School District students participating in the 2025 Taiwan summer study abroad program.

The festival’s centerpiece was a stunning performance that sold out throughout the day. Attendees were treated to breathtaking displays of aerial silks, mesmerizing face-changing masks, the flowing artistry of ribbon dances and hoop diving, a new addition to the show. The performances also featured traditional dragon and lion dances, a fitness dance and more.

“This event was awesome,” said Lehi resident Anthony Johnson, who attended the show. “Everyone could see the passion and love that the students put into learning about Chinese language and culture. In a day and age where infinite knowledge is basically at our fingertips, it is amazing to see that people still want to go out into the world and see the wonders it has to offer. The performers each did a great job, and every performance was an absolute blast to watch.”

In addition to the stage performances, the festival offered various activities for families to enjoy between shows; over 30 different hands-on experiences were available. Children and adults alike created crafts, had their faces painted and marveled at a LEGO China exhibit built with more than 100,000 bricks. Carnival-style games with a Chinese cultural twist and themed photo booths were also big hits. One unique offering was a paintable terracotta warrior figurine, a popular choice for attendees looking to take home a piece of the celebration.

To add to the festive atmosphere, local restaurants and food trucks offered lunch and dinner in the school cafeteria, serving up delicious Chinese and Asian-inspired dishes.

The funds raised during the event will go toward supporting the 60-plus students from across ASD who are preparing for the 2025 Taiwan summer study abroad program. The program offers these students an immersive experience in Chinese language and culture, a goal that aligns with the festival’s mission to celebrate and share the richness of Chinese heritage.

The success of the Chinese New Year Festival is a testament to the city’s growing enthusiasm for cultural exchange and the dedication of the students and volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring the event to life. For many, it was an unforgettable celebration.

Advertisement

“It was so cool,” said another attendee, Ellie Anderegg. “The performances were amazing. I loved the dragon dance and the aerial silks. It was so fun to experience some Chinese culture and try all the activities. I even got a little terracotta warrior to take home. I can’t wait to come back next year.”

The festival is a cherished tradition in Lehi due to its dazzling performances, engaging activities and strong sense of community. It brings families and the community together to honor the Lunar New Year and the shared values of connection, learning and celebration.