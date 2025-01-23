The Ruth’s “Ragtime” a stunning beauty

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

There is a reason we continue to tell stories about the past. We connect with the characters, learn from their shortcomings and realize how much we as humans need each other. There is perhaps no other show that can capture this idea more beautifully than The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater’s “Ragtime”.



Directed by Jennifer Hill Barlow, “Ragtime” masterfully weaves together the stories of three communities: an upper-class white family, a music-loving black community and poor immigrants. As these three groups navigate the joys and perils of early 20th-century America, the audience is brought on a journey that truly inspires. In addition to new characters, the story also features historical figures such as Booker T. Washington, Henry Ford and J.P. Morgan.

Although this piece is set in the early 1900s, it feels utterly relevant and soul-shocking. Many of the themes explored such as racism, familial ties and gender roles feel more purposeful than ever. While the subject matter can be heavy, each cast member brings their energy and care to their roles.

Kiirt Banks (double cast with Yahosh Bonner) leads the cast as Coalhouse Walker Jr., a black pianist with big dreams of equality and love with his lover Sarah, played by Aria Love Jackson (double cast with Brittany Andam).

Banks expressed, “I connect with my character specifically a lot. We have been going through some similar social injustices and things that make the show hit home. … The connection that I have with ‘Ragtime’ because of those experiences has allowed me to really tap into those scenes and really hone in.”

Banks manages to bring his whole soul to this role, not only embodying Coalhouse’s bright and fun moments, but truly exploring the depth of emotion when experiencing grief and injustice. With his voice pairing lovely alongside Jackson, the two carry much of the show’s heavy themes and awe-inspiring songs.

Amy Shreeve Keeler (double cast with Brittany Sanders) plays an empathetic and strong Mother, introducing the audience to a rich white family. As she explores her role within her home and family, Keeler delivers on every single note and line, leaving the audience with goosebumps. Taylor Morris (double cast with Dustin Bolt) is a shining star as Tateh, a poor European immigrant trying to make a stable life in America for The Little Girl (played by Hailey Burnham, double cast with Tessa Jensen). His emotion can be seen in every song as he gets into fights, has tears in his eyes and sings his heart out.

Every other actor on stage is simply stupendous. As is to be expected from a show produced by a Hale Theater, every moment is played to perfection. Standout songs included “Journey On,” “Your Daddy’s Son,” “Wheels of a Dream,” “Till We Reach That Day” and the 11 o’clock number, “Make Them Hear You.” Enough cannot be said about the sheer musicality of this piece.

The new theater in which this production takes place is stunning. As a major upgrade from the previous Orem location, The Ruth provides enough space for each scene and number to have the depth it needs. Additionally, technical elements can be used more efficiently. “Ragtime” features a moving floor, a swing that drops from the ceiling and a show-stopping car that truly drives on stage. The elements of this production must be seen to be believed.

Each actor expressed immense gratitude for this new space. As the inaugural show at The Ruth, “Ragtime” sets the scene for what will surely be decades worth of masterpieces. The cast and crew is hopeful that The Ruth will provide a space for stories to be told for years to come.

“We need to do more shows like this. We need more diversity and community within each show. I think they intend to do that in the future,” Banks shared. “The live performance is what is needed. Having that human interaction is the best way to connect. There is nothing like a human-to-human interaction. That is the beauty of theater and what we do.”

“Ragtime” is an utter triumph that needs to be experienced live. The show runs until Feb. 22, with evening and various matinee performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theruth.org or follow @theruth on Instagram.