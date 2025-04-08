The Ruth’s “Jersey Boys” a lively spectacle

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

For many theatrical productions, actors are free to create the characters they want. With fictional lines, places and songs, many of the details can be left up to interpretation. Yet, with “Jersey Boys” at the Ruth Theater in Pleasant Grove, just the opposite is true.

Based on the real-life story of legendary band The Four Seasons, “Jersey Boys” tells the behind-the-scenes stories of classic songs, the band members and how they rose to stardom. Their story fits perfectly into a musical format, bringing classic numbers such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” to the Ruth stage.

Kristian Huff leads the cast as the wildly talented Frankie Valli. From the first moment Huff opened his mouth to sing, the audience was hooked. Huff brings astronomical charisma, talent and a Valli-like voice that surprises even the most dedicated fans. To prepare for the role, Huff did some intense research.

“I broke him down into two main categories. First, the voice, which obviously takes a lot of specificity to create that really iconic, bright sound. Second, his actual life and age. There was a lot of work I tried to put into crafting what he’s like when he’s a teenager up until his 60s when he’s in the Hall of Fame,” Huff explained. His preparation shines on stage, making him the standout of the production.

Huff is joined by three other amazing actors, rounding out the iconic Four Seasons. Brock Dalgleish is a bold and lovable Tommy Devito, David Matthew Smith (double-cast with Scott Hendrickson) is a strong and charming Bob Gaudio, and Bronson Dameron (double-cast with Chase Petersen) is a powerful and talented Nick Massi. The ensemble and supporting cast are fantastic as well, delivering powerhouse after powerhouse in both scenes and songs.

One of the most enjoyable parts of this production is the live music. Music Director Justin Bills leads a musical ensemble full of pianos, saxophones, guitars, basses and a variety of instruments. This show could not have shone as bright as it did without the live music. It lends edge and whimsy to each number, transporting the audience into the world of The Four Seasons.

The main cast had the challenge of bringing relationships to life on stage in a way that was respectful to the real people, while also adding artistic flair.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but first we did a lot of research and were clear about what the relationships were, both in real life and what is textually supported in the script. …We also tried to understand the dynamics of the relationships, including what roles they played and how that shifts over time as the fame takes over,” Huff shared. “We spent a lot of time talking through that with each other. This is a very fast-paced show. Scenes are seconds-long and are flying. Nothing is superfluous; everything is important. We spent a lot of time talking with each other to ensure every scene has that specificity and movement.”

“Jersey Boys” is a witty, energetic and dazzling show for all audiences, whether Four Seasons superfans or those who have never heard one of their songs. The audience was invested in the story from beginning to end, clapping along with the band, cheering ecstatically for their favorite songs and ending the night in a standing ovation.

The show explores themes of fame, friendship and the cost associated with rising to the top. Throughout it all, the cast hopes that the audience sees the heart of the piece.

“I hope the audience walks away with the idea that whatever they are dealing with, there is something more coming,” Huff shared. “I think that as we see the story unfold for Frankie, he goes through a lot of suffering, but we see that consistently there is something more waiting ahead. As alone as you may feel, you are not alone.”

“Jersey Boys” runs at the new Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater in Pleasant Grove until May 10 with performances nightly and a variety of matinees. Tickets can be purchased at theruth.org.