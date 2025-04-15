Cut loose with “Footloose: The Musical” at WMS

In the 1984 “Footloose” movie, the Lehi Roller Mills served as the backdrop for the lively, climactic prom scene. This weekend, Willowcreek Middle School’s spring production of “Footloose: The Musical” will evoke smiles and fond memories as the students sing and dance to favorite numbers, including “Holding Out For A Hero,” and “I’m Free/Heaven Help Me.”

“Footloose” is the story of Ren and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farming town with strict governance. Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school, but he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by a local preacher determined to exercise control over the town’s youth.

The preacher’s rebellious daughter sets her ambitions on Ren, but Chuck, the local bad boy, tries to sabotage the relationship. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching or the father who walked out on him.

“The cast and crew combined is over 90 kids. These students have been working tirelessly since January and have created a fantastic show,” said Cali Wilkes, the WMS drama teacher and director of the production. “The actors in musical theater have stretched themselves to learn difficult choreography, sing tight harmonies, and bring a Lehi favorite to life on stage. They are determined, talented, and dynamic actors you will not want to miss on stage.”

The musical theater students at Willowcreek have put in many hours of rehearsal and have worked hard to deliver performances that are both creative and sincere.

“Job Simon, current ninth grader, as Willard nails the humor in his role as the loveable dumb-witted cowboy. Ninth grader Violet Ingram plays Ariel and her voice soars on her powerful song, ‘I Need A Hero.’ We have an incredibly talented cast and powerful ensemble. Kynli Lyon as Rusty will blow you away with her insane vocals, and Tristan Bush dances his heart out as Ren McCormick,” said Wilkes.

“Footloose: The Musical” plays April 17-19, 21 at 7 p.m. with a matinee showing on April 19 at 2 p.m. at Willowcreek Middle School. Tickets are $7 and all proceeds support the drama program.

“We have worked hard to create fun and interesting characters to bring fresh life to this fan-favorite story,” said Wilkes.

Don’t miss this thrilling and fun show. You will most likely have time staying in your seat at Footloose. Tickets can be purchased at https://willowcreek.alpineschools.org/willowcreek-show-tickets/.