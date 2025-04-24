Lehi youth service day and fair coming up May 3

The Lehi Youth Spring Service Day and Community Service Fair sponsored by Lehi Serves and the Lehi Cares Coalition will be held on Saturday, May 3. The Youth Service Day is an opportunity to participate in a youth-led community clean-up across Lehi City. The youth clean-up projects will be followed by a family-friendly community service fair that will include various activities and share ways to get involved in the community.

The youth clean-up will be from 9-10 a.m. and include clean-up projects at various locations throughout the city. All youth ages 12-18 are encouraged to register as groups or individually to participate in the clean-up projects. Registration can be completed through JustServe, a website that lists service opportunities in the Lehi area, or with the QR code found on all promotional materials by Wednesday, April 30. The specific Lehi Youth Service Day signup page can be found at https://shorturl.at/xjd6r. Please wear a brightly colored shirt or service vest and bring work gloves for safe clean up.

The service fair will be held immediately after the clean-up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Holbrook Farms Park, 2504 M Drexler Dr. All ages are welcome. The service fair will include food trucks, live music, games, service projects such as quilting and toy making, and local nonprofits that provide opportunities for meaningful service in the community.

“This is the inaugural event of what will be an annual tradition for Lehi City,” said Lynn Meek with Lehi Serves. “Lehi Serves is committed to building a stronger community and uniting our neighborhoods through serving together. This is a great opportunity to unite as youth of Lehi to build a better community.”

Meek added, “A good quote to represent the Lehi Youth Spring Service Day is, ‘The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ We are hoping that is what happens on May 3.”