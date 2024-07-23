City announces flag design finalists, opens resident voting

After several months of organizing and conducting a flag design contest, Lehi has announced the 15 design finalists for residents to now vote on. Each flag and their descriptions can be viewed here.

Voting is open now through Tuesday, Aug. 6. Residents can vote for their top four choices here.

“We received over 120 submissions, and with the help of a diverse group of individuals, including a national vexillologist, city administration, residents, an elementary teacher, a member of the Lehi Historical Society, a university professor and a member of the Chamber of Commerce, we have a top 15,” stated a City spokesperson when announcing the final list.

The contest winner will receive a $1,500 prize. It is not yet known what the total cost of the flag redesign will be.