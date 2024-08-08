Lehi Parks Department conducting survey for new parks master plan

The Lehi City Parks Department is in the middle of an 18-month update to its Parks Master Plan. The City has contracted with Colorado-based Design Workshop for the creation of the new Parks & Recreation Master Plan at a cost of $304,730. The plan will include surveys, consulting services and park facility recommendations. The study will also suggest funding strategies.

The plan is in the “Public Engagement” phase. This phase focuses on gathering input and feedback from the community through surveys, meetings and workshops to understand their needs and preferences.

This week, the city’s parks department is asking residents to take the survey found at planplaylehi.com to offer their input and desires for future parks and amenities.

“We’re thrilled to invite everyone in Lehi to contribute their ideas and insights through our new survey. This is a unique opportunity for residents to help us create parks and recreational spaces that truly reflect our community’s needs and aspirations. We’re excited to see how the public’s vision will drive the next chapter in our city’s growth,” said Assistant Parks Director Trent Dyer.