National Night Against Crime brings Lehi community together

Lehi City Police Department hosted the city’s Night Out Against Crime on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Wines Park. In an effort to build stronger relationships within the Lehi community, the park was filled with police equipment, fire trucks and police vehicles, as well as a police motorcycle and the K-9 unit. Blue, the remote-controlled crime-fighting dog, also made an appearance.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” according to the National Night Out organization.

The organization’s website states, “Events across the country are meant to bring police and neighbors together in positive circumstances to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

“It is important for the people of Lehi to understand that we are a full-service department and that we offer a full range of services. This event helps raise awareness about our officers, their disciplines, the tools they use and the expertise they have. It is also a good way for the police to understand from the people of Lehi how we can better serve them,” said Lehi City Police Chief Darren Paul.

The event is an opportunity for the public to interact with members of the Lehi City Police Department and enjoy the evening with residents and families, boosting anti-crime efforts.

“This event is a fun way to interact with the public and become better acquainted with the people of Lehi, and they, in turn, can get to know our police officers at this event,” said Paul.

One possible way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and surroundings. National Night Out can create a culture that provides residents with opportunities to discover the Lehi community, create safer neighborhoods and build lasting relationships with first responders and law enforcement.

Chief Paul expressed his appreciation for the strong community support, stating, “My favorite thing about Lehi and Lehi Police is the relationships we have developed within the community and the way that the community supports us in our efforts to serve them. A lot of this has been achieved through National Night Out events.”