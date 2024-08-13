Lehi Serves gains nonprofit status, plans Sept 7 service event

Lehi Serves, a Lehi-based grassroots service organization, has obtained its 501(c)(3), or nonprofit status. Chuck Meeker, a Lehi-based attorney and co-president of the organization, submitted all of the necessary documents to ensure that companies and individuals who donate to the organization may receive the tax benefits of charitable donations.

“This is a major milestone for us. We are excited to report that we are an official nonprofit organization,” said Meeker in an email to leaders of Lehi Serves.

The organization was created in 2022 as a citywide service group to aid the community. Since then, each September, along with the national service organization 9/11.org, Lehi has conducted a day-long event near September 11 to bring the community together in service.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 7. The day-long event will start with a patriotic program at 8 a.m. at the Memorial building, Hutching’s Museum.

Several groups are highly involved in the effort each year, including Lehi City, Just Serve, Adobe and the Lehi Free Press, along with other faith-based groups, schools, nonprofits and businesses. Adobe has hosted dozens of service projects inside their Lehi facility for the last two years, while outdoor projects were hosted at various Lehi City Parks.

“Hundreds of Lehi people have shown up yearly to tie quilts, make toys, weed parks, and write letters. This is a great service event that keeps improving each year,” said Sally Francom, past president of Lehi Serves.

“The best part is that everyone can contribute, from little kids to the elderly. There is a project they can do. Even if you only have an hour to give, please join us on September 7,” said Francom.

Advertisement

9/11 Day was created shortly after the September 11th terrorist attacks by David Paine and Jay Winuk. David and Jay wanted something good to come from the loss of so many lives in the9/11 tragedy, including Jay’s younger brother, Glenn, an attorney and volunteer firefighter who was killed while responding at the World Trade Center. This initiative has spread and now thousands of communities nationwide participate together on the same day.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to sign up through Just Serve: https://www.justserve.org/lehiarea