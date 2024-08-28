Landmark 700 south street redesign meets varied reactions from Lehi residents

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Residents of Lehi City have recently witnessed a significant transformation in street design on the West side of 700 South. The redesign is the City’s ambitious project to enhance safety and mobility for all road users. The new street design includes the introduction of a two-way separated bike path, a first for Lehi, which has sparked a mix of excitement, criticism, and curiosity in the community.

Despite the road maintaining a single travel lane in each direction, the redesign introduces an innovative layout with bike paths placed between street parking and the curb on the north side of 700 South. This change aims to protect cyclists and pedestrians by providing a buffer between them and vehicles, ultimately enhancing safety for all road users.

Lehi officials have highlighted the project’s dual purpose: to offer safer travel options and address the high vehicle speeds that have been a concern along these roadways. The addition of striping, hatching, pavement markings, and delineator posts will further clarify traffic patterns and reinforce the new layout. “We understand the inconvenience this project has caused, but we are confident that the new design will ultimately improve safety and mobility for everyone,” said Lehi City in a written statement.

Many Lehi residents have responded positively to the changes, appreciating the city’s commitment to building a safer, more accessible environment. Marshall Garey, the leader of Strong Towns Lehi, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “I’m super excited about the 700 South bike lanes,” Garey said. “Biking increases mobility and freedom for many people who cannot drive, afford to drive, or do not want to drive. I’m so excited that my daughter is growing up in a place that is building a safe and deep network of bike paths and bike lanes.”

Garey highlighted several benefits of the new design, noting that the on-street parking provides a buffer between cyclists and motor vehicles, which is crucial for safety. He also praised the intersection design, which includes green “cross bike” sections next to crosswalks and islands that buffer conflict points. “This design slows down turning cars, increases visibility, and makes cyclists feel safer,” he explained.

Ross Dinsdale, another resident, shared similar sentiments, emphasizing the long-term planning that went into the project. “This bike lane has been planned for many years. It’s been on Lehi City’s master transportation plan and its active transportation plan. It will be awesome once the bike lanes are fully done,” Dinsdale remarked.

Not all residents are as enthusiastic. Some have expressed concerns about the potential impact on traffic flow and parking availability. A few residents worry that the new design might confuse drivers unfamiliar with such layouts, potentially leading to accidents. Julie Burr said, “As someone who uses this road daily, it makes absolutely no sense. I know the goal of Lehi has been to encourage bike use, but it’s unrealistic.”

Breanne Noyes offered a more balanced perspective, expressing cautious optimism. “I’m personally excited about this arrangement. I like the idea of giving the bikers a lane away from traffic. I hope we can all try this out and see how it goes. If we work together and follow the directions and rules, it’ll have a much more likely chance of being successful.”

Wayne Woodbury raised some safety concerns. “The biggest problem for cyclists is vehicles making left-hand turns into side streets and driveways. Drivers do not have a good view of cyclists coming up from behind them,” Woodbury explained. He also pointed out potential challenges with snow removal, questioning how it would be managed with cars parked in the middle of the street.

Kyle Clements expressed his gratitude for the recent changes: “We are a one-car family by choice. The only thing preventing that, as my kids get older, is poor cycling infrastructure. I can’t send them on an errand or off to practice, knowing they’ll be weaving in and out of traffic. Lanes like this give me so much peace of mind and really open up my ability to help my kids gain greater independence.”

Scott Bunker, who has worked closely with the Lehi Planning Department for many years, acknowledged urban planning challenges and praised the city’s efforts. “I’ve learned there is no perfect answer and certainly no way to make everyone happy, but I’m grateful for their efforts to continually learn new things as they hone their craft,” said Bunker.

Cee Resendiz, shared her excitement, saying, “I love this! We recently became a bike family, and we love it so, so much.”

Studies have shown that such street designs can decrease vehicle speeds, reduce accidents, and increase the use of bike lanes. Philadelphia’s recent experience with parking-separated bike lanes demonstrated similar benefits, including a 96% increase in bike usage where the lanes were installed.

Garey is optimistic about the new street design’s future impact in Lehi. “This bike lane is just one piece of a whole network of bike and multiuse paths that the city is building,” he said. We applaud our city council, planning commission, transportation engineers, and everyone involved in making this happen,” Garey added.

“This project is pioneering Lehi’s future, and while the benefits may take time to fully mature, they will ultimately benefit our children and grandchildren far more than they benefit us today.”

City officials say, “As Lehi continues to grow and evolve, the new street design on 700 South is a testament to the city’s dedication to innovative urban planning. This project addresses present-day concerns and sets the stage for a more connected and sustainable community.”

Residents, city officials, and planners are hopeful that these improvements will foster a safer, more vibrant Lehi for years to come.