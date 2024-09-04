All invited to Saturday’s Lehi Serves Day of Service; sign up today

Lehi residents of all ages are invited to gather and aid the community this Saturday, September 7, at one of many locations where Lehi Serves has organized service projects. The day-long event will start with a patriotic program at 8 a.m. at the Memorial building, Hutching’s Museum. All are invited.

Outdoor projects throughout Lehi include the final cleanup of the new Family Park, spreading mulch at the Dragonfly Disc Golf Course, and making wildflower “seed bombs,” just to name a few. Indoor activities at Adobe include sanding wooden toy cars for underprivileged children, blanket tying, writing letters for senior citizens and more.

Many volunteers are needed. Visit https://www.justserve.org/lehiarea to sign up.

Lehi Serves co-directors Elisa Mackelprang and Chuck Meeker lead this year’s event. The organization, created in 2022, is a citywide service group to aid the community. Since then, each September, along with the national service organization 9/11.org, Lehi has conducted a day-long event near September 11 to bring the community together in service.

Several groups are highly involved in the effort each year, including Lehi City, Just Serve, Adobe and the Lehi Free Press, along with other faith-based groups, schools, nonprofits and businesses. Adobe has hosted dozens of service projects inside their Lehi facility for the last two years, while outdoor projects were hosted at various Lehi City Parks.

“Hundreds of Lehi people have shown up yearly to tie quilts, make toys, weed parks, and write letters. This is a great service event that keeps improving each year,” said Sally Francom, past president of Lehi Serves.

“The best part is that everyone can contribute, from little kids to the elderly. There is a project they can do. Even if you only have an hour to give, please join us on September 7,” said Francom.

9/11 Day was created shortly after the September 11th terrorist attacks by David Paine and Jay Winuk. David and Jay wanted something good to come from the loss of so many lives in the9/11 tragedy, including Jay’s younger brother, Glenn, an attorney and volunteer firefighter who was killed while responding at the World Trade Center. This initiative has spread, and thousands of communities nationwide participate together on the same day.