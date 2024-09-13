Lehi opens Family Park: Utah County’s largest playground and splash pad

It’s been decades in the making, and it’s finally here. Lehi’s Family Park will have a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Sept, 14 at 10 a.m., then the park will be officially open for all to enjoy.

The nearly-$20 million all-abilities park is on the north side of the Family Park property (1999 N. 600 E.) and is the largest playground and splash pad in Utah County.

The 85-acre park includes:

● A fully-fenced single entrance

● An aviation theme

● 420 sq. ft. splash pad area

● A sensory garden

● An amphitheater

● Shaded play areas

● Bathrooms and changing rooms

● Walking path

“It is exciting to see the opening of this all-abilities playground. It will serve our community well and help in defining the importance of families as well as our commitment to the health of our citizens. This plays into our belief that physical activity is essential in the social and moral development of society,” said Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson.

Lehi City partnered with several local companies to develop Family Park, with Blu Line Designs as the primary designer. Sirq was the general contractor overseeing the project’s construction, Sunroc was the primary excavation company, andBig T Recreation was the vendor for the all-abilities playground equipment.

“Thanks to the efforts of partners, city staff, council members and mayors past and present, this is a testament to our shared commitment. May it inspire others to continue this legacy for future generations,” said Lehi Parks Director Steve Marchbanks.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend the grand opening celebration this Saturday morning to experience the park’s features firsthand.