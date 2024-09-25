City Council: Family Park clamor, City announces updated operating hours

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

After 10 days of weathering public clamor, speculation, and the spread of misinformation, the Lehi City Council and staff discussed Family Park at their council meeting on September 24. As a result of the meeting, the City announced today that Family Park would be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to sunset.

“I want to make it clear here,” Mayor Mark Johnson said at last night’s council meeting. “I have never been in a discussion where somebody told me that this park is going to be closed on Sunday. The only thing that has not been solidly determined is the [hours of operation] on Sunday. That’s it.”

In Tuesday’s meeting, City Councilmember Heather Newall addressed the misinformation swirling through social media and local conversations. “It was disappointing to me that instead of using the opportunity to reach out to city council and say, ‘Hey, I have a concern about this.’ Instead, it became about some other kind of agenda.”

“It’s sad to me that something that should have been a tremendous community celebration has come to this,” City Councilmember Paul Hancock said.

“I think a lot of people have gotten very, very angry. I don’t blame them for getting angry. I don’t, based on the [false] information that was posted, I don’t blame them. I do blame those who repeatedly and purposefully posted misinformation to control the minds of those people to get them inflamed and upset,” Johnson continued. “Don’t trust any other information for the hours of operation unless you go to the city’s bona fide site.”

Parks and Facilities Manager Steve Marchbanks explained that what makes Family Park so attractive also brings unique issues. Marchbanks explained that due to the park’s sheer size, the inclusion of the splash pad, and the highly customized equipment, there are enhanced maintenance and staffing needs that other parks don’t have. Additionally, as an all-abilities park welcoming children with special needs, fencing with a single-entry point and on-site staff are essential for safety and security.

Lehi celebrated the opening of its long-anticipated Family Park on September 14. Just two days later, the City was dealing withvandalism at the park, addressing social media outcry, and facing an online petition about the park that included false information. The park was open for limited hours on September 15, but staffing constraints and the apprehension of further vandalism made opening the park on September 22 impossible.

Advertisement

For more information about Family Park, please visit https://www.lehi-ut.gov/recreation/parks/family-park/.