Bear sighting closes A.F. Canyon campground

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Granite Flats campground in American Fork Canyon after a bear sighting in the improved campground area. The closure began on Tuesday, July 23, and will extend through at least Sunday, July 28.

“We have had to evacuate and close the campground because of bear activity. Your safety is our top priority. We are refunding reservations on a day-to-day basis until the situation is safe. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” said a Forest Service spokesperson on the campground’s website.

The closure response policy comes after the Forest Service lost a $1.95 million lawsuit and was held liable for negligence when an 11-year-old Pleasant Grove boy was mauled to death by a bear in 2007. The lawsuit alleged that the department was aware a bear was near camping areas and failed to notify the public and campers.