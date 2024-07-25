Connect with us

Local News

Bear sighting closes A.F. Canyon campground

Local News

Historic Northampton House reopens its doors

Local News

Lehi residents to face tax increases from city, county, school district and water district

Local News

Mexican national living in Lehi charged with kidnapping and attempted rape

Local News

National track star Daniel Simmons pauses to serve church mission

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2024

Local News

Volunteers "sorely needed" for Primary Children's Adopt-A-Meal program

Local News

Safeguarding Your Small Business in Utah: Essential Tactics

Local News

Bringing Your Love of Utah Sports into Your Home

Local News

Larsen charged with selling Hutchings Museum property

Local News

Bear sighting closes A.F. Canyon campground

Published

6 hours ago

on

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Granite Flats campground in American Fork Canyon after a bear sighting in the improved campground area. The closure began on Tuesday, July 23, and will extend through at least Sunday, July 28. 

“We have had to evacuate and close the campground because of bear activity. Your safety is our top priority. We are refunding reservations on a day-to-day basis until the situation is safe. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” said a Forest Service spokesperson on the campground’s website. 

The closure response policy comes after the Forest Service lost a $1.95 million lawsuit and was held liable for negligence when an 11-year-old Pleasant Grove boy was mauled to death by a bear in 2007. The lawsuit alleged that the department was aware a bear was near camping areas and failed to notify the public and campers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *