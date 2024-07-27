Bear on the move; more campgrounds closed in A.F. Canyon

The U.S. Forest Service closed the Granite Flats campground in American Fork Canyon after a bear sighting on Tuesday, July 23. On Friday, July 26, the Timpooneke and Altamont Campgrounds were evacuated and closed after the black bear was spotted there.

“We have unfortunately had to evacuate and close the campground because of bear activity. Your safety is our top priority, so we are canceling and refunding your reservation. The campground will remain closed until the bear is trapped and relocated. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” said a Forest Service spokesperson on the campground’s website.

Camping reservations have been canceled at least until Sunday, July 28. The campsites will remain closed until the bear is found and relocated.

The closure response policy comes after the Forest Service lost a $1.95 million lawsuit in which they were held liable for negligence when an 11-year-old Pleasant Grove boy was mauled to death by a bear in 2007. The department was aware of the bear’s nearby activity but had failed to notify campers.