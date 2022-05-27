Dinosaur Island comes to life at Thanksgiving Point

This summer, a prehistoric adventure comes to life at the Ashton Gardens. Wander through the misty Dinosaur Island, where animatronic dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes lurk in the vegetation. Hear the roars of 27 different dinos, cross paths with gentle giants, and even navigate through a fight between a T-Rex and a Triceratops. With programs, activities, exclusive dino tours, and more planned throughout the summer, this thrilling expedition will captivate all ages. Can you escape from Dinosaur Island?

Ashton Gardens

3900 N. Garden Drive

Lehi, Utah 84043

Monday – Saturday

9 am – 8 pm

FREE for Thanksgiving Point members and included with regular Ashton Garden admissions.

General admission adults are $24 and children under 13 years old are $17.

Dinosaur Island is Thanksgiving Point’s main summer event and will be in the Ashton Gardens from May 28 to August 27. The 27 animatronic dinosaurs (produced by Dino Don, Inc) will be placed throughout the Gardens. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Tickets available now.