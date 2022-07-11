Letter to the Editor: Stewarts express thanks

Dear Editor,

We were surprised to be asked to be the Grand Marshalls of this year’s Lehi Round-Up celebration. It was a great experience, and we have many to thank. Thank you to Stan and Angie Lewis for their gift and the Civic Improvement Association for the honor. Thank you to the parade committee for providing a car and driver for the Friday and Saturday parades.

Thank you to the drivers of the buggies we rode in, and for all the help we received getting in and out of them. Thank you to our family for all the support.

Lee and Nancy Stewart

Advertisement

Lehi, Utah