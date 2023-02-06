Essential Facts & Figures for New Utah Residents

If you’re considering moving to Utah, get all the essential facts before arriving in your new home. There are several cities where anyone can start a family, build a career, or get a college education. Review the following points before you move to the Beehive State.

Most Popular Cities

Personal preferences and habits have to do with the cities people enjoy the most. While there’s no way to name a perfect place to live in the area, history is a good indicator of where people like to set up a home, start a family, or pursue a long-term career. Salt Lake City and Ogden are the only places that ring a bell for outsiders who have had very little exposure to the state. The good news is that there are several beautiful cities to choose from for anyone who decides to make the state their home going forward.

Whether your priorities include nightlife, skiing opportunities, national park weekends, social life, being near a financial center, or something else, there are many excellent choices. If you head to the internet and start exploring the favorite cities in Utah, it’s highly likely you’ll run into the following names, which tend to make it onto most top-ten lists: Sandy, Heber City, Logan, Cedar City, Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden, Highland, Kaysville, and St. George.

First-Time Home Buyers: Gather Relevant Data

Purchasing a first home in Utah can be an excellent investment for people of any age, from young professionals to middle-aged workers or retirees. Investing in real estate by purchasing a first home can be the ideal way to solidify your financial position and build long-term security. For many, the idea of buying that first house can be a bit overwhelming, even as the prospect is an exciting one as well. Keep in mind that many Utah residents choose to acquire homes for different reasons. Some are new to the market and are searching for a starter house. Others are seeking a property solely for investment purposes.

There are always those who are intent on finding that one house where they’ll reside for the rest of their lives. Regardless of your goals, it’s imperative to make a checklist before starting to search for a property. How much can you afford to spend, what type of mortgage loans are you shopping for, where are your preferred areas, what will closing costs be, and what down payment can you afford are all typical items on the checklist. The smart way to begin is to review a comprehensive guide that walks first-time buyers through the process by explaining the finer points about lender requirements, different types of loans, grants, and special programs for first-time purchasers.

Use the State Website

Every US state has an official website, but Utah’s is much better than most because of all the detailed information it offers for new residents. At utah.gov/residents, you’ll discover a valuable and lengthy section under the heading Moving to Utah that includes tips for first-time residents, ways to save money on moving, and much more. Another pertinent section is the Newcomers Guide, a special list of tips, suggestions, and hacks for those who are headed to the state for work, retirement, school, or a long-term visit.

Know the Basics About Taxes

While the state’s sales tax falls in the middle of the national average, property tax rates are on the lower end of the spectrum. There is no estate tax, and the income tax rate is flat, currently set at 4.95%. Few states have flat income taxes, so for many new residents of Utah, that point is a plus.

It is a National Park Paradise

No other US state has as many major national parks as Utah does. The variety is truly amazing, which means outdoor enthusiasts can get a bit of everything when they decide to make it their home. In addition to the well-known Zion and Canyonlands, there are Bryce Canyon, Arches, and Capitol Reef. For locals, the huge benefit of being in a state that boasts five national parks is that they never have to travel far for an outdoor vacation. While amenities vary from park to park, most offer skiing, camping, hiking, group tours, rock climbing, snowboarding, fishing, and dozens of other outdoor activities.