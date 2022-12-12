Moving to Utah? Here’s What You Can Look Forward To

If you’ve just moved to Utah for work, school, family or some other reason, you may be still trying to get your bearings. Depending on where you lived before you arrived, you might not know much more about the state than that it has a big salt lake. Utah can be a great place to live, but the tips below can help you settle in better.

Enjoy the Outdoors

If you love the great outdoors, you’ve come to the right place. Even if you’re based in Salt Lake City, you can be out in what feels like wilderness in half an hour or less, and it doesn’t take too much longer to get to real wilderness. Whether you love camping, backpacking, rock climbing, rafting, or any number of other outdoor sports, you’ll find something to suit you here. The state gets snow and has some of the country’s best ski resorts. Some of the most deservedly famous national parks and sites are here as well, such as Zion National Park and Arches National Park.

If you’re not already outdoorsy, living in Utah could change that. There is one cautionary note, however. Swimming in the Great Salt Lake can be exciting because it’s such a unique experience, floating is easy thanks to the high salt content, but the salt residue it leaves behind on your skin and the brine flies around much of it mean that it’s probably not going to make your list of regular swimming holes. By all means, visit it and try it out, but don’t be disappointed if you decide it’s more of a novelty than a recreational activity you want to do often.

Start a Small Business

If you’ve been considering starting a small business for a while, Utah is a great place to do it for a number of different reasons. The state has a strong economy and a great pool of talent. The cost of living is reasonable, and the regulation and tax situation are favorable to businesses. A number of small companies are already thriving here, and you could join them. To get started, you should do your research into the industry you want to work in and your competition.

A business plan helps you explicate everything from your profit expectations to your marketing plan and more and is also useful in identifying areas where you need to do more preparation. You can look into a business loan, such as an Accion Opportunity Fund business loans to help your new company expand and take on new challenges. There are a number of tech firms in Utah, and it’s a place known for being friendly to startups, but if your business is in a less tech-heavy industry, there are still plenty of opportunities for success.

Family Life

If you’ve moved to Utah with your family, you’ve made a great decision. This is an excellent state to raise children in. There are good schools, a low crime rate, and a stable economy. The large number of family friendly outdoor activities mean it’s easy to bring up your kids in an atmosphere that embraces a healthy, active lifestyle. For anyone who is looking to raise their children someplace where things are a little bit slower and family oriented, Utah is the right choice.

Culture

If you’re into culture alongside or instead of outdoor life, Utah still has a lot to offer. One of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, Sundance, takes place every year in the state. In Salt Lake City, you’ll find the same assortment of music venues, art galleries, theaters and other cultural institutions that you would expect in any other large city.