Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2024

Local News

Mountain View Corridor project connecting 2100 N to Porter Rockwell underway; traffic detour upcoming

Local News

Traverse Mountain dirt bike accident in restricted area, 23-year-old in stable condition

Local News

Utah ranks third in nation for unaffordable housing

Local News

This Saturday: You can help feed Utah

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2024

Local News

UDOT changing stoplight timing on 2100 N, Pioneer Crossing and Redwood Rd during morning commute

Local News

Early morning fire destroys Lehi home

Local News

Nikki Haley visits Utah County in hope-focused political rally

Local News

Undocumented man living in Lehi arrested for rape of 11-year-old child

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2024

Published

3 hours ago

on


March 2024 vs. (2023)

Homes sold: 85 (188)

Average home price: $606,878 ($520,296)

Median home price: $517,000 ($447,995)

Average days on the market: 57 (56)

Average square feet: 2,760 (2,398)

Average price per square foot: $220.63 ($225.68)

Most expensive home sold: $1,820,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 5,276 sq. ft. / .30 acres

Least expensive home sold: $331,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo

Advertisement

Total listings currently available: 106 (existing homes) and 59 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 45

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 4/1

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *