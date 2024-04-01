Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2024



March 2024 vs. (2023)

Homes sold: 85 (188)



Average home price: $606,878 ($520,296)

Median home price: $517,000 ($447,995)



Average days on the market: 57 (56)

Average square feet: 2,760 (2,398)

Average price per square foot: $220.63 ($225.68)

Most expensive home sold: $1,820,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 5,276 sq. ft. / .30 acres

Least expensive home sold: $331,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 106 (existing homes) and 59 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 45

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 4/1

