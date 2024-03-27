Mountain View Corridor project connecting 2100 N to Porter Rockwell underway; traffic detour upcoming

On Tuesday, March 26, Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) project manager Andrew Jordan presented an update to the Lehi City Council on the status and plans for the Mountain View Corridor project connecting 2100 North in Lehi to Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Herriman.

UDOT has started initial construction on four miles of freeway between Utah and Salt Lake Counties. Crews are conducting preliminary work in the area including clearing landscaping, installing temporary drainage, locating utilities and installing atemporary detour road at the southern limits.

In addition to four miles of new roadway, the project includes changing 2100 North and Redwood Road from an intersection to an interchange, updating wildlife fencing and adding a multi-use trail network including pedestrian bridges.

Sometime in April of 2024 there will be a traffic shift for southbound drivers on Mountain View Corridor west of Redwood Road. Traffic will be shifted to a temporary road to allow crews to build the future roadway. Both northbound and southbound lanes will remain open. The detour is planned to last through Decemberand the project completion date is anticipated for early 2026.

Lehi City will be allocated $100,000 for aesthetic roadway improvements from the UDOT project budget.