Connect with us

Local News

Mountain View Corridor project connecting 2100 N to Porter Rockwell underway; traffic detour upcoming

Local News

Traverse Mountain dirt bike accident in restricted area, 23-year-old in stable condition

Local News

Utah ranks third in nation for unaffordable housing

Local News

This Saturday: You can help feed Utah

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2024

Local News

UDOT changing stoplight timing on 2100 N, Pioneer Crossing and Redwood Rd during morning commute

Local News

Early morning fire destroys Lehi home

Local News

Nikki Haley visits Utah County in hope-focused political rally

Local News

Undocumented man living in Lehi arrested for rape of 11-year-old child

Local News

Tabitha’s Way opening Saratoga Springs site to serve West Utah County residents experiencing food insecurity

Local News

Mountain View Corridor project connecting 2100 N to Porter Rockwell underway; traffic detour upcoming

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, March 26, Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) project manager Andrew Jordan presented an update to the Lehi City Council on the status and plans for the Mountain View Corridor project connecting 2100 North in Lehi to Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Herriman. 

UDOT has started initial construction on four miles of freeway between Utah and Salt Lake Counties. Crews are conducting preliminary work in the area including clearing landscaping, installing temporary drainage, locating utilities and installing atemporary detour road at the southern limits.

In addition to four miles of new roadway, the project includes changing 2100 North and Redwood Road from an intersection to an interchange, updating wildlife fencing and adding a multi-use trail network including pedestrian bridges. 

Sometime in April of 2024 there will be a traffic shift for southbound drivers on Mountain View Corridor west of Redwood Road. Traffic will be shifted to a temporary road to allow crews to build the future roadway. Both northbound and southbound lanes will remain open. The detour is planned to last through Decemberand the project completion date is anticipated for early 2026. 

Lehi City will be allocated $100,000 for aesthetic roadway improvements from the UDOT project budget.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *