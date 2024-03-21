Traverse Mountain dirt bike accident in restricted area, 23-year-old in stable condition

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

(LEHI, UT) On Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 4:11 p.m., Lehi police officers responded to a dirt bike accident in an open space of Traverse Mountain. A 23-year-old male struck a steel gate in a restricted area for motorized bikes and vehicles. The accident occurred near 5250 North.

The call came in from a nearby resident who heard the crash. The 23-year-old, who was going westbound, was thrown approximately 40 feet from the gate. He was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Mountain Point Hospital where he was life flighted to Intermountain Medical Center (IMC). He is currently in stable condition.

A male on another dirt bike was accompanying the victim. He was a few yards behind at the time of the crash.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

