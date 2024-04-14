Tulip Festival at Ashton Gardens is underway

Connect with us

Thanksgiving Point’s annual Tulip Festival returns to Ashton Gardens from April 10 through May 18, and tickets are on sale now at Thanksgiving Point’s website.

Twenty years ago, when the Ashton Gardens first hosted the “Tulip Festival,” it was purely a spring flower showcase. Now, with the addition of entertainment, decoration, and more, Thanksgiving Point’s Tulip Festival has grown to be one of the largest and most popular Tulip Festivals in the nation.

Over 750,000 spring flowers, including tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, poppies, and more create the award-winning Tulip Festival – an unforgettable display of color and design through the 50-acre Ashton Gardens. Whether you’re celebrating spring with a general admission ticket or experiencing one of our curated packages, you won’t want to miss Utah’s favorite flower festival, only at Thanksgiving Point.

Located at Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, Utah 84043. Festival days and times are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Ticket prices are as follows:

Ashton Gardens Admission and Tulip Festival Monday-Thursday:
Adult Admission: $24
Youth Admission (ages 13-24): $19
Child Admission (ages 3-12): $17
Seniors (ages 65+): $21
Children ages 2 and under and Thanksgiving Point Members: Free

Peak Tulip Festival (Fridays & Saturdays)
Adult Admission: $29
Youth Admission (ages 13-24): $24
Child Admission (ages 3-12): $22
Seniors (ages 65+): $26

Tulip Festival Member Admission:
Monday-Friday: Free
Saturday: $12

