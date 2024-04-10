Hutchings Museum hosts “Insights from Artifacts” event about Earhart

Join the John Hutchings Museum on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m.for “Insights from Artifacts” with Brent Ashworth. This month, explore the captivating story of Amelia Earhart through artifacts from Ashworth’s extensive collection.

Ashworth will discuss Earhart’s fascinating aviation career and her history. This event is appropriate for any age. John Hutchings Museum is located at 55 N Center St. Lehi. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for children. They are available at the door or online at https://jhutchingsmuseum.square.site/shop/admissions