Willowcreek Middle School presents “Matilda JR the Musical”

Willowcreek Middle School is proud to present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda JR,” a musical packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs. Performers loved this show and it’s a crowd favorite for audiences as well. Matilda JR is a true work of art. What makes it particularly brilliant is that everyoneleaves the performance feeling something different. This lively show is enjoyable family entertainment.

Matilda JR opens on April 18 at Willowcreek. The show is directed by Cali Wilkes. Willowcreek graduate Savannah Beck choreographs the show with Wilkes’ direction to create dynamic, sharp choreography that will have you dancing in your seat. “What makes the dance numbers special is that the choreography has challenged these talented performers. while creating moments on stage that elevate the story and are super fun to watch,” said Wilkes.

The students started rehearsals in January and have been putting in a lot of time and energy to create an exceptional performancefor the Lehi community.

“The students have rehearsed during their musical theater class period offered at Willowcreek in addition to many hours after school. The stage crew class has also been hard at work designing and building the famous world of Roald Dahl’s Matilda since March,” said Wilkes.

Among the show’s lively performers is Skylar Bush, who plays Matilda. Her character will “melt your heart with her determination, spectacular voice and spunk,” said Wilkes.

“Ava Smith plays the role of Miss Honey and truly is the teacher you wished you had. Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, played by Ryan Harris and Violet Ingram, are spectacular on stage and will transport you back to the 70s with their dynamic acting. Trunchbull’s character is taken on by Matthew Olsen, a mature performer who will keep you laughing the entire performance,” added Wilkes.

Matilda JR runs April 18-20, April 22, with showtime at 7 p.m. April 20 also includes a matinee performance at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Tickets may be purchased at https://willowcreek.alpineschools.org/willowcreek-show-tickets/. All proceeds support the drama department at Willowcreek Middle School.

“I have absolutely loved working on this production. I have put my heart and soul into it. As a director who has been at this for a while, my highlight with each show is always the students. I love making meaningful memories with them. This show features amazing seventh, eighth, and ninth graders who will blow you away. In addition to the students being a highlight, I love how this show has challenged me creatively to make bold choices and to create an epic world for this musical to take place,” added Wilkes.